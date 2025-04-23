Abcourt Intersects A New Mineralized Zone In A Hole Grading 0.9 G/T Gold Over 19 Metres On Its Flordin Property
|Name Mineralized Zone
|Interception
|Description
|Altered Zone
| 0.9 g/t gold over 19 metres
Including 3.1 g/t gold over 3.1 m
|Disseminated gold-bearing pyrite in clusters in an albite, carbonate, sericite and hematite-altered zone.
|South Zone
| 1 g/t gold over 17 metres
Including 6.5 g/t gold over 1 m
|Pyrite-silica-hematite band in a shear zone associated with mafic lava.
|New Zone
|1.3 g/t gold over 1 m.
|Disseminated cubic pyrite in quartz veins/veinlets in a silicified and sheared alteration zone.
Table of Key Results Obtained in Hole FL-25-283
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Grade (g/t)
|Zones
| Metal-Factor
(Grade X
Length)
|FL-25-283
|130
|149
|19
|0.9
|Altered Zone
|17
|Including
|140.9
|144
|3.1
|3.1
|Altered Zone
|10
|557
|574
|17
|1.0
|South Zone
|17
|Including
|560
|561
|1
|6.5
|South Zone
|7
Figure 1: Regional Location of the Flordin Property
Figure 2 : Location of the Flordin Property and Adjacent Claim Owners
Figure 3: Surface Plan
Figure 4 : Section 359 300 E
Qualified Persons
Mr. Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.
Quality Control Measures (QA/QC)
Following an analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blank samples and certified reference materials were added to the NQ half core samples and were shipped and analyzed by the MSALABS laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec using the Photon AssayTM method. The samples were crushed to 70% passing two millimeters with a 500-gram division for gamma ray assay for gold. According to MSALABS' internal procedure, blank and standard samples are inserted. MSA operates numerous laboratories around the world and maintains ISO-17025 accreditation for many metal determination methods. MSA is an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory for the photonic analysis method. The drilling, core description and assay preparation work was carried out under the supervision of Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration of Abcourt Mines, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 .
About Abcourt Mines Inc.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its operations.
For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on .
| Pascal Hamelin
President and Chief Executive Officer
T : (819) 768-2857
Email : ...
| Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.,
T : (514) 722-2276 ext.: 456
Email : ...
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR at . There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
