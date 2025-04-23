(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 17 - 23 April 2025

On 24 March 2025, the Annual General Meeting decided to reduce DFDS A/S' share capital by nominally DKK 35,080,960 from DKK 1,159,391,940 to DKK 1,124,310,980 by cancelling 1,754,048 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 each.

Today, the share capital reduction has been completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the share capital reduction, the share capital amounts to DKK 1,124,310,980 divided into 56,215,549 shares of nominally DKK 20.





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





