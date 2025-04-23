Rogers Communications Declares 50 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) July 3, 2025 payment date following June 9, 2025 record date

Company removes discount on Dividend Reinvestment Plan Shares

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (“Rogers”) announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share (the“Quarterly Dividend”) on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares (“Class B Shares”) and Class A Voting shares.



The declared Quarterly Dividend will be paid July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 9, 2025. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by the Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Shareholders may elect to have cash dividends on their shares reinvested in additional Class B Shares in accordance with Rogers' Amended and Restated Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the“Plan”). Under the Plan, the Board determines whether the additional Class B Shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by Rogers from treasury. The Plan permits, at the Board's discretion, a small discount when shares are issued from treasury under the Plan. In connection with the Quarterly Dividend, Class B Shares will be purchased on the open market at no discount.

A copy of the Plan describing the terms and conditions applicable to the Plan is available at investors.rogers.com or from the Plan agent. A registration statement on Form F-3D relating to the Plan (File No. 333-170234) has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the"SEC").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rogers Communications Inc:

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

