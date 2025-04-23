Leagend Has Owned The Highest Precision Battery Testers In The Industry

leagend battery testers

leagend has been leading the battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms for about 20 years.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the battery test industry, testing technologies and algorithms are the foundation and the only advantage of a company, thus, since the date of establishment, leagend has been investing on its self-development and independent R&D. At the beginning of 2025, leagend's R&D investment ratio has been up to 40% and its ratio of technician and engineer staff has been up to 50%, and these numbers are still keeping raising. Besides, this technology-oriented company is also robust in the innovation fields, it has over 60 copyrights, over 60 inventions and related patents and over 20 certificates.leagend has been always taking precision and qualities as its foundation, because the precision of testing performance has been always the only standard in the battery testing industry, so it has been keeping investing on the precision technologies and cut-edge algorithms for its pass 20 years, and now it can lead the battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms in the global markets.To meet the diverse global markets, leagend enriches its battery tester lines as follows:- Color screen battery testers: leagend BA4000 , leagend BA640, leagend BA550, leagend BA510, leagend BA670 and leagend BA570;- Monochrome battery testers: leagend BA1000, leagend BA2000, leagend BA106, leagend BA2001, leagend BA107, leagend BA105, leagend BA103, leagend BA101, leagend BA100, leagend BA108, leagend BA208 and leagend BM901;- Battery Testers Support Lithium Batteries: leagend RT200 and leagend BA106;- Bluetooth Portable Battery Tester: leagend BT1000;- 4G Battery Tester: leagend BA670 and leagend BA570;leagend battery testers are widely compatible for all 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries and LiFePO4 batteries which can be used for cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.Among its battery testers, leagend BA4000, leagend BA101 and leagend RT200 can always catch the market's eyes and stir the market.leagend BA4000 is a 6V/12V/24V vehicle battery and 12V/24V electrical system tester with built-in printer, its testing cables are disassembled and replaceable, and its testing range can be as low as 1V.leagend BA101 is the most classic battery tester in the market, it is superbly precise and reliable.While its RT200 is a professional internal resistance tester and the most common lithium battery tester. It supports 0~100V lithium batteries. It is RT200 that makes leagend become one of the few companies in the industry which can develop and manufacture professional internal resistance testers.leagend has the highest precision battery testers and the lowest power consumption battery monitors in the industry, it earns a top position and plays a vital role in the global market of battery testers because of its leading and solid quality technologies, algorithms and products for almost 20 years.Besides its leading battery testers, leagend has also owned its battery monitors, which have the lowest power consumption in the battery monitoring industry, 8-step and intelligent battery chargers, OBD II scanners, thermal imagers, data-driven battery monitoring and management solutions.

