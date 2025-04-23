Amir Meets Minister-President Of German State Of North Rhine-Westphalia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HE Hendrik Wust, Minister-President of the German State of North Rhine-Westphalia and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for joint cooperation were reviewed, and a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed. The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.