403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Council Announces Grantees For 'Climate Futures: South Asia Programme 2025'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23 April 2025: The British Council, UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, has announced the 11 recipients of the Climate Futures: South Asia programme for 2025. This pioneering initiative supports innovative, artist-led solutions to the climate crisis, empowering cultural organisations, artists, and communities in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to create sustainable change.
Through grants, mentorship, and collaboration, these grantees will spearhead creative responses to climate challenges, focusing on cultural preservation, community engagement, and environmental resilience. The programme aims to amplify the role of the arts in addressing climate change, strengthening local responses, and fostering cross-border collaboration between the UK and South Asia.
Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said, "These projects are more than just creative expressions; they are essential responses to the urgent need for climate action. By supporting these visionary initiatives, we are helping to safeguard cultural heritage, promote sustainability, and empower communities across India and the region to take meaningful action on climate change. We believe the ripple effects of these projects will inspire others to join the movement. In India, such initiatives help bring together the country's deep-rooted cultural traditions with bold and innovative climate solutions, driving meaningful, community-led change for a more resilient future."
Jill Richens, British Council Regional Arts Director, South Asia, shared, "The grantees of Climate Futures: South Asia are leading the charge in using the power of art to confront the climate emergency. These projects demonstrate the ability of culture to spark action and inspire communities to adapt, preserve, and innovate. We are thrilled to support these projects and look forward to seeing the lasting impact they will have, both locally and globally. This is just the beginning – we hope to see more groundbreaking projects emerge from the region in the future."
The 2025 Climate Futures: South Asia grantees and their impactful projects include:
India:
· Emerging Ecologies (Krishnapriya C P, Forest Way Trust)
Emerging Ecologies is an artistic collaboration with the Forest Way Trust, documenting Arunachala Hill's reforestation, featuring a permanent exhibition and interactive website. The project promotes community-driven rewilding efforts, ecological justice, and sustainability through educational resources and engagement.
· Mapping Nature's Palette for Climate-Responsive Artisanal Practices (Tri-Impact Global)
Mapping Nature's Palette for Climate-Responsive Artisanal Practices empowers tribal communities in the Garhwal Himalayas to produce sustainable natural dyes from local flora, enhancing livelihoods, preserving biodiversity, and revitalising traditional skills. The project fosters eco-friendly practices, inclusivity, and cultural identity while reducing chemical dye use.
Bangladesh:
· Crafting Togetherness (Samdani Art Foundation) – Preserving traditional crafts and promoting sustainable cultural exchange.
· Discovering Matarbari Folk Tales (Mahenaz Chowdhury, Broqué) – Creating a living archive to preserve disappearing cultural and ecological heritage.
· Shak Pitari (Wild Leaves) (Salma Jamal Moushum, Gidree Bawlee) – Capturing the vital knowledge of women in rural Bangladesh about wild edible plants and ecological change.
Nepal:
· Carbon Footprint Mapping and Tracking for the Craft Sector (Story Cycle) – Helping Nepal's artisans reduce emissions and adopt eco-friendly production methods.
· Enhancing The Climate Change Resilience Of Women (Human Rights Film Center) – Empowering marginalised women in Nepal to address climate change through art-based storytelling.
Pakistan:
· The Eco Block Tower (The Dawood Foundation's MagnifiScience Center) – Raising awareness about ecosystems and climate change through an interactive art installation.
· Weaving Together: Local Art for Social Cohesion and Climate Resilience (Sarah Ather Khan, NED University) – Promoting climate resilience in coastal communities through traditional arts and mangrove conservation.
Sri Lanka:
· Circular Creative Companions (Fold Media Collective) – Promoting environmentally conscious exhibition practices and sustainable design in South Asian arts festivals.
· Regenerating South Asian Climate Futures (Good Life x Lagori Collective) – Collaborating across sectors to develop climate-resilient solutions in biodiversity hotspots.
These projects represent the diverse and innovative approaches artists and cultural organisations in South Asia are taking to confront the climate crisis.
By providing funding, mentorship, and opportunities for collaboration, the British Council is helping these grantees develop their ideas, amplify their voices, and create lasting impact in their communities. Through Climate Futures: South Asia, we aim to support the role of the arts in shaping a sustainable and resilient future.
Through grants, mentorship, and collaboration, these grantees will spearhead creative responses to climate challenges, focusing on cultural preservation, community engagement, and environmental resilience. The programme aims to amplify the role of the arts in addressing climate change, strengthening local responses, and fostering cross-border collaboration between the UK and South Asia.
Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, said, "These projects are more than just creative expressions; they are essential responses to the urgent need for climate action. By supporting these visionary initiatives, we are helping to safeguard cultural heritage, promote sustainability, and empower communities across India and the region to take meaningful action on climate change. We believe the ripple effects of these projects will inspire others to join the movement. In India, such initiatives help bring together the country's deep-rooted cultural traditions with bold and innovative climate solutions, driving meaningful, community-led change for a more resilient future."
Jill Richens, British Council Regional Arts Director, South Asia, shared, "The grantees of Climate Futures: South Asia are leading the charge in using the power of art to confront the climate emergency. These projects demonstrate the ability of culture to spark action and inspire communities to adapt, preserve, and innovate. We are thrilled to support these projects and look forward to seeing the lasting impact they will have, both locally and globally. This is just the beginning – we hope to see more groundbreaking projects emerge from the region in the future."
The 2025 Climate Futures: South Asia grantees and their impactful projects include:
India:
· Emerging Ecologies (Krishnapriya C P, Forest Way Trust)
Emerging Ecologies is an artistic collaboration with the Forest Way Trust, documenting Arunachala Hill's reforestation, featuring a permanent exhibition and interactive website. The project promotes community-driven rewilding efforts, ecological justice, and sustainability through educational resources and engagement.
· Mapping Nature's Palette for Climate-Responsive Artisanal Practices (Tri-Impact Global)
Mapping Nature's Palette for Climate-Responsive Artisanal Practices empowers tribal communities in the Garhwal Himalayas to produce sustainable natural dyes from local flora, enhancing livelihoods, preserving biodiversity, and revitalising traditional skills. The project fosters eco-friendly practices, inclusivity, and cultural identity while reducing chemical dye use.
Bangladesh:
· Crafting Togetherness (Samdani Art Foundation) – Preserving traditional crafts and promoting sustainable cultural exchange.
· Discovering Matarbari Folk Tales (Mahenaz Chowdhury, Broqué) – Creating a living archive to preserve disappearing cultural and ecological heritage.
· Shak Pitari (Wild Leaves) (Salma Jamal Moushum, Gidree Bawlee) – Capturing the vital knowledge of women in rural Bangladesh about wild edible plants and ecological change.
Nepal:
· Carbon Footprint Mapping and Tracking for the Craft Sector (Story Cycle) – Helping Nepal's artisans reduce emissions and adopt eco-friendly production methods.
· Enhancing The Climate Change Resilience Of Women (Human Rights Film Center) – Empowering marginalised women in Nepal to address climate change through art-based storytelling.
Pakistan:
· The Eco Block Tower (The Dawood Foundation's MagnifiScience Center) – Raising awareness about ecosystems and climate change through an interactive art installation.
· Weaving Together: Local Art for Social Cohesion and Climate Resilience (Sarah Ather Khan, NED University) – Promoting climate resilience in coastal communities through traditional arts and mangrove conservation.
Sri Lanka:
· Circular Creative Companions (Fold Media Collective) – Promoting environmentally conscious exhibition practices and sustainable design in South Asian arts festivals.
· Regenerating South Asian Climate Futures (Good Life x Lagori Collective) – Collaborating across sectors to develop climate-resilient solutions in biodiversity hotspots.
These projects represent the diverse and innovative approaches artists and cultural organisations in South Asia are taking to confront the climate crisis.
By providing funding, mentorship, and opportunities for collaboration, the British Council is helping these grantees develop their ideas, amplify their voices, and create lasting impact in their communities. Through Climate Futures: South Asia, we aim to support the role of the arts in shaping a sustainable and resilient future.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Adarsh Mishra
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment