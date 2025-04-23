RADCOM To Present At The 20Th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Virtual Conference On May 8

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM ) today announced that Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Hadar Rahav, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Virtual Conference on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To arrange a meeting, please contact your Needham representative directly.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM ) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability-from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

