Russians Intensify Artillery Shelling In Southern Ukraine Voloshyn

Russian forces have increased the number of artillery and air strikes in southern Ukraine.

This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

“The enemy has somewhat increased artillery shelling. For example, yesterday the number of strikes increased by 25%. Today it's slightly less, but still fairly intense. Today – 310 strikes with over 1,350 munitions used, while yesterday more than 420 strikes were recorded,” Voloshyn said.

He added that the use of kamikaze drones by Russian troops also remains high.“Today, 650 kamikaze drones were recorded, and about 700 were used yesterday. The number of drop drones is also large – 282 drones today dropped over 360 munitions. Yesterday was roughly the same,” he noted.

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces are actively targeting Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact, and have also increased the number of air strikes.

“Today, 18 guided aerial bombs and nearly 100 unguided rockets were used. The enemy is actively conducting airstrikes at Huliaipole and Malynivka. In the Orikhiv sector these are the settlements of Kamianske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, in the Novopavlivka sector – Pryvitne, Novopil, Novosilka, and Pryvilne. They're also striking the right bank of the Dnipro river, targeting settlements in Kherson region,” Voloshyn explained.

The Spokesperson emphasized that yesterday's strikes on Zaporizhzhia and today's attack on a civilian bus carrying employees of the Marhanets Metallurgical Plant are clear evidence that Russia is a terrorist state.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone struck a bus transporting workers to the plant; nine people were killed, 30 others injured.