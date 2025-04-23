Gala State Reserve Marks Its 37Th Anniversary With Tree Planting Campaign

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve is celebrating its 37th anniversary, Azernews reports.

This important cultural site in Azerbaijan showcases the rich history and diverse ethnographic heritage of the region.

It's home to numerous archaeological findings and offers a glimpse into life in ancient times, featuring a range of artifacts, traditional crafts, and architectural monuments.

In a complementary effort to honor this milestone, the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration organized a special tree planting event in Gala State Reserve.

This tree planting celebration marked the 37th anniversary of the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

During the occasion, 37 pistachio trees were planted. This choice was significant because the pistachio tree is a rare species that is nearly extinct on the Absheron Peninsula.

The primary aim of this initiative is to protect and increase the number of these valuable trees, making them a symbol of both the Icherisheher and Gala Reserves.

The staff and management of the Icherisheher Administration actively participated in the event, showing their commitment to blending history and nature. This effort reflects their hope to create a lasting green legacy for future generations.

