Three Earthquakes Hit Istanbul, Causing Public Panic And Telecom Disruption
Two strong earthquakes and a preliminary tremor have struck Istanbul, Türkiye, causing panic among residents and disrupting mobile communication systems, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.
The seismic activity began with a 3.9-magnitude quake in the Silivri district, followed by a 4.4-magnitude tremor. Shortly after, a strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded, intensifying concerns among the public.
While the tremors caused significant anxiety and communication outages across the city, no reports of casualties or damage have been confirmed at this time. Emergency services are continuing to monitor the situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment