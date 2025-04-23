Agricultural Insurance Expands, Subsidies For Modern Irrigation Systems To Increase In 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The scope of agricultural insurance continues to grow each year, with an increasing number of farmers being covered. In 2024 alone, 446.8 thousand hectares of land were insured, and over 6.4 million manats were paid out in insurance and damage claims.

Azernews reports, this was announced by Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, during a public hearing on“Support for Entrepreneurship in the Agricultural Sector: Results and Prospects” at the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology.

Gadimova highlighted that, in addition to the 40% preferential discount on equipment for modern irrigation systems, a new subsidy of 60 manats per hectare will be introduced in 2025 to support the implementation of these systems.

She further explained that in the liberated territories, the adoption of modern irrigation will be incentivized with a higher subsidy.

In 2025, 400 manats per hectare will be offered for cultivated areas equipped with modern irrigation, while 140 manats per hectare will be provided for other areas.