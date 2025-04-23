403
Saudi Arabia, India Welcome Expansion Of Strategic Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia and India welcomed on Wednesday the expansion of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council and its efforts to boost mutual cooperation.
In the joint Saudi-Indian statement, issued by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two countries' recognized the importance of joint action on global issues and also agreed to enhance cooperation and coordination within international organizations and forums such as the G20, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank.
The joint statement was released at the conclusion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modiآ's visit to the Kingdom.
It followed the historic state visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud to India in September 2023 to participate in the G20 Summit and co-chair the first meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council.
The Prince Mohammad and Prime Minister Modi also co-chaired the second meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council.
The co-chairs of the council welcomed the expansion of the strategic partnership council to four ministerial committees reflecting the deepening of the strategic partnership, by addition of the Ministerial Committees on Defense Cooperation, and Tourism and Cultural Cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the two leaders signed the minutes of the second meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council.
Both Leaders noted with satisfaction the progress made in the discussions under the High-Level Task Force, constituted in 2024 for promoting investment flows.
It was noted that the High-Level Task Force came to an understanding in multiple areas in which it will rapidly promote such investment flows.
The progress made by this Task Force in areas such as taxation was also a major breakthrough for greater cooperation in the future.
The two sides affirmed their desire to complete negotiations on the Bilateral Investment Treaty at the earliest.
They observed that the work of the High-Level Task Force underscored the growing economic partnership, focusing on mutual economic growth and collaborative investments.
The two sides valued the activation of the Framework of Cooperation on Enhancing Bilateral Investment between Invest India and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia.
In the field of Energy, the Indian side agreed to work with the Kingdom to enhance the stability of global oil markets and to balance global energy market dynamics.
They agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in several areas in the energy sector.
With regard to climate change, both sides reaffirmed the importance of adhering to the principles of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements with a focus on emissions rather than sources.
The Indian side commended the Kingdom's launch of the "Saudi Green Initiative" and the "Middle East Green Initiative".
Saudi Arabia appreciated Indiaآ's contributions to global climate action by pioneering initiatives like the International Solar Alliance,
One Sun-One World-One Grid, Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), and Global Green Credit Initiative.
Both sides expressed satisfaction at the steady growth in bilateral trade in recent years, with India being the second largest trading partner for Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia being Indiaآ's fifth largest trading partner in 2023-2024.
Both sides reiterated their desire to commence negotiations on the India-GCC FTA.
The two sides welcomed the creation of a Ministerial Committee on Defense Cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Council.
They also emphasized the importance of furthering cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, maritime border security, combating transnational crime, narcotics and drug trafficking.
The two sides noted the ongoing cooperation in field of health and efforts to combat current and future health risks and health challenges.
In this context, they welcomed the signing of an MoU on cooperation in the field of health.
Highlighting the importance of digital governance, both sides agreed to explore collaboration in this area.
They also expressed satisfaction on the signing of the MoU between the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission of Saudi Arabia for cooperation in the regulatory and digital sectors.
Both sides noted that the MoU on space cooperation signed during this visit will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the field of space, including the utilization of launch vehicles, spacecraft, and ground systems, applications of space technology, research and development, academic engagement, and entrepreneurship.
Both sides noted the growth of cultural cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India through active engagement in key sectors such as heritage, film, literature, and performing and visual arts.
Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in tourism, including through capacity building and sustainable tourism.
The two sides commended the growing momentum in educational and scientific collaboration between the two countries.
Both sides recalled the signing of the MoU on the principles of an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor along with other countries in September 2023.
In this regard, both sides welcomed the progress under the MoU on electrical interconnections, clean/green hydrogen, and supply chains signed in October 2023.
Both sides also expressed satisfaction with the increase in shipping lines between the two countries.
The two sides affirmed their full support for the international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen. (end)
