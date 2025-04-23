Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Condemns Terror Attack In India

2025-04-23 07:03:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday the terror attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, India, on April 22, which claimed the lives of innocent civilians.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity towards India and its people.
It also denounced all acts of terror, underling the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's stern stance against terrorism. (end)
