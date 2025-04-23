Pahalgam Attack: Doing Our Best To Minimise Dent On J & K Tourism, Says Union Minister Shekhawat

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the 38th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) here, he said he and his office are in“continuous touch” with the chief secretary and the tourism secretary of the Union Territory and keeping an eye on the situation.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The deceased included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals.

Before the commencement of the meeting, chaired by the minister, a minute of silence was observed by the attendees.

“The entire country is pained, and also filled with a sense of anger. I convey my sentiments to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shekhawat said in his opening remarks at the meeting held at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Talking to reporters, he said,“This cowardly incident has hurt our sentiments. But, some people with their nefarious intention, have tried to incite separatism and terrorism in Kashmir again.”

The Union culture and tourism minister also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his foreign visit and returned home, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar, putting off other work, and“their stand on this attack, clearly demonstrates India's and the prime minister's zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism”.

And, as they have both said, it will be ensured that each and every person responsible for this attack will get the“harshest punishment,” Shekhawat said.

“Earlier, through surgical and air strikes, India has sent a message to the world that anti-India activities, whether emanating from Indian soil or from outside the country, will not be tolerated,” he said.

Asked if he has approached the Jammu and Kashmir government and tourism department authorities in the wake of the attack, Shekhawat said,“I am in touch with everybody, my office too, my secretary is also in touch with the tourism secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“We are in continuous touch and keeping an eye on that. And, we will do our best to minimise the dent on tourism in Kashmir because of this incident, and tourism across the country,” he said.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the Union minister, who also holds the portfolio of culture in the government, suggested to“increase the frequency” of the CABA meeting, and lamented that a delay or prolonged gap between two successive meetings is not a favourable situation either for the board or its members.

The 37th meeting of CABA was held on June 14, 2022, under the chairpersonship of the then Union Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy.

A member of Parliament is elected for five years, and if a meeting of CABA happens after a gap of three years or more, then it's a loss, it's a“national loss”.

The Archaeological Survey of India - an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture - hosted the 38th meeting of CABA.

The board was formed in 1945 by the government of India to foster strong ties between the ASI and Indian universities, academic institutions and state governments for conducting archaeological research, the ministry said in a statement.

Every three years, the board is re-constituted through a gazette notification after the approval of the Union Minister of Culture, who also serves as the chairman of the CABA.

“The 38th meeting of CABA will discuss the resolutions/suggestions received from Members of the Advisory Board and the action taken for the resolutions/suggestions during the previous meeting,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Tuesday.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now