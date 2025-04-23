Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pahalgam Attack: CM Omar Calls Cabinet Meeting At 6 PM Today


2025-04-23 07:02:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called an emergency cabinet meeting at 6 pm today in view of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead and many injured.

Sources said that the meeting will be held at Omar Abdullah's Gupkar residence today evening, reported news agency KNO.

They said that the meeting will discuss several issues arising in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

26 tourists including a local horse rider were killed after terrorists opened fire at a group of tourists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

