Hallmark's Mother's Day Collection Offers Thoughtful Ways To Celebrate Motherhood

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For me, Mother's Day is all about sweet notes and meaningful gifts, which is why Hallmark is my favorite destination," said Lindsay Arnold. "I love selecting special cards for my mom and sisters that tell a story and add that personal touch to their Mother's Day celebrations."

Arnold is celebrating the special women in her life with meaningful greeting cards and seasonal gifts in fun floral patterns. Arnold's Mother's Day picks for her mom and sisters are available here .

"Mother's Day celebrates the journey of motherhood, from challenges to triumphs and all the moments in between," said Jen Walker, Senior Vice President of Creative at Hallmark. "Hallmark's commitment to honoring these inspiring stories is reflected in our collection of greeting cards and gifts, making it easy for everyone to celebrate the beautiful aspects of motherhood at every stage."

Whether it's her first celebration or a key milestone, Hallmark has greeting cards and gifts that celebrate every mom at any stage of her motherhood journey.

Thoughtful Greetings to Make Her Day

Taking the time to express love and appreciation through a handwritten card will make any mother figure feel special. Hallmark's curated selection of Mother's Day cards offers the perfect pick for every sentiment and relationship, designed to make any mom smile, laugh and feel cherished.



Remind mom how much she is appreciated with the Happy Mom's Day Mother's Day Card , or show gratitude for all a wife does with the You're an Amazing Mother and Wife Mother's Day Card. The You're One of a Kind Mother's Day Card is a heartfelt sentiment for any sister, while the Your Friendship Is a Blessing Mother's Day Card shares a sweet message for a friend. Tell grandma just how special she is with the You Bring Our Family Joy Mother's Day Card for Grandma , or express love to an aunt with the Thank You So Much Mother's Day Card for Auntie . Show love to a new mom on her first Mother's Day with the Joy and Happiness First Mother's Day Card .



Bring a smile with a dash of humor. The Appreciating Mom When She Stops Doing It Mother's Day Card features a humorous and relatable message thanking her for all she does. Wish mom a well-deserved day of relaxation with the Put Your Feet Up Funny Mother's Day Card or make a wife chuckle with the Always in Love With You Funny Mother's Day Card .



Make her day with a Hallmark Paper Wonder Build-a-Bouquet . Featuring a range of flower choices, the pop-up bouquet is paired with 3-D paper vases and mini cards to create a customized floral arrangement that she will want to display all year long. Show big appreciation with the Thanks for All You Do 3-D Pop-Up Card , or add music to her card bouquet with the Butterflies and Flowers Musical 3-D Pop-Up Mother's Day Card .



This Mother's Day, make sure to remember the dedicated moms of four-legged friends, too. The You're a Wag-Worthy Card From Dog is sure to bring a smile to a dog mom's face, or add a photo of her furry friend to the Bright Ombré and Hearts Custom Mother's Day Card .

Hallmark recognizes that Mother's Day can be a challenging holiday for some. Offer support to those struggling by writing words of encouragement in Comforting Memories Mother's Day Card , May Her Memory Carry You to Brighter Days Sympathy Card and Personalized Remembering Their Love Tribute Photo Card .

A Mother's Day card isn't complete without a personalized note, and if in need of ideas, take inspiration from the experts themselves.

Unique Gifts for Every Mother Figure

Whether celebrating a loving mom, a sister navigating motherhood or a cherished mom friend, Hallmark's selection of Mother's Day gifts offers something special for every relationship.



Hallmark's springtime collection doubles as a perfect Mother's Day gift, filled with vibrant and floral designs. The Wildflowers on Cream Diamonds Throw Blanket and Butterfly-Shaped Trinket Dish bring bursts of color to any room, and the Floral Scalloped Coasters will brighten her table setting. Enhance her garden with the Nana Butterfly Garden Stake or Grandkids and Love Garden Stone for an added decorative touch.



Nothing brings moms more joy than preserving treasured memories. Remind mom of her forever fans with the Mom's Fan Club Picture Frame , or help grandma reminisce on precious moments with the Best Grandkids Picture Frame . Create a special and memorable gift of her kids' handprints with the Never Outgrow My Love Planter Kit , or display appreciation for her with the Mom's Love Shines Metal Keepsake Ornament . Gift mom a dose of daily faith with the Moments for Mom Perpetual Calendar and encouraging devotions with the DaySpring Daily Devotional Bible for Moms .



Gift her an adorable sipping accessory with the Charmers Stemless Contour Glass , which includes a slot for interchangeable charms. With over 40 charms to choose from, the Best Mom Ever and Best Grandma Ever are excellent options to kickstart her collection. Spice up her kitchen décor with the Mama Mia! Tea Towel or the Grandkids Messy and Loved Tea Towel . Toast to the iconic mother-daughter duo while pouring first, second and third cups of coffee with this cute stacking mug set .



For the mom who loves Hallmark series and movies, give the gift of a Hallmark+ subscription. The streaming service and membership program features 24/7 access to exclusive content and added benefits like a free greeting card each month, up to 50% more Crown Rewards points on purchases, monthly coupons and more.



Continuing to honor and uplift moms everywhere, Hallmark is premiering The Motherhood – a new reality TV series full of heart. Created and hosted by Connie Britton, The Motherhood captures the journey of motherhood through the stories of real women, focused on building a supportive network that extends beyond the screen. Throw a watch party for the premiere with fun products like the Hallmark Channel True Love Charcuterie Board or the Hallmark Channel Sip Sip Hooray Water Tumbler . The Motherhood premieres May 5th at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel, streaming the next day on Hallmark+ .

Add the finishing touch to any gift with Hallmark's gift wrap in seasonal styles including the Happy Mom's Day Heart Mother's Day Gift Bag, Bright and Colorful Assorted 3-Pack Medium Gift Bags and Floral Stripe Large Mother's Day Gift Bag With Tissue .

Visit Hallmark for more information, to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store , or to sign up for Crown Rewards or Hallmark+. As a Crown Rewards or Hallmark+ member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+ , launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new Hallmark original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark . Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

