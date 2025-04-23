Earthquake Today: 6.2 Magnitude Tremors Shakes Istanbul, Buildings Evacuated
According to the report, the local people were spotted leaving their buildings as the earthquake hit the city, shaking the buildings and structures.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.02 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10 km or 6.21 miles, according to the news report.
Wednesday's earthquake was also noted as one of the strongest earthquakes the city has ever witnessed in recent years, the population of Istanbul stands at nearly 16 million.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment