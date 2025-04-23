Earthquake Today: 6.2 Magnitude Tremors Shakes Istanbul, Buildings Evacuated

MENAFN - Live Mint)A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Istanbul in Turkey on Wednesday, April 23, shaking buildings and prompting a quick evacuation, reported the news agency Reuters, citing Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

According to the report, the local people were spotted leaving their buildings as the earthquake hit the city, shaking the buildings and structures.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.02 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10 km or 6.21 miles, according to the news report.

Wednesday's earthquake was also noted as one of the strongest earthquakes the city has ever witnessed in recent years, the population of Istanbul stands at nearly 16 million.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)