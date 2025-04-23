Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Today: 6.2 Magnitude Tremors Shakes Istanbul, Buildings Evacuated

Earthquake Today: 6.2 Magnitude Tremors Shakes Istanbul, Buildings Evacuated


2025-04-23 07:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Istanbul Earthquake: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Istanbul in Turkey on Wednesday, April 23, shaking buildings and prompting a quick evacuation, reported the news agency Reuters, citing Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

According to the report, the local people were spotted leaving their buildings as the earthquake hit the city, shaking the buildings and structures.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.02 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10 km or 6.21 miles, according to the news report.

Wednesday's earthquake was also noted as one of the strongest earthquakes the city has ever witnessed in recent years, the population of Istanbul stands at nearly 16 million.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

MENAFN23042025007365015876ID1109462493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search