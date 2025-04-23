Qudian Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

XIAMEN, China, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD ), a consumer-oriented technology company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2025 (U.S. Time). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at .

Qudian will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations department, Building 1, Qudian Innovation Park, Meilin Street, Tongan District, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China, 361000.

About Qudian Inc.

Qudian is a consumer-oriented technology company. The Company historically focused on providing credit solutions to consumers. Qudian is exploring innovative business opportunities to satisfy consumers' demand by leveraging its technology capabilities.

For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qudian Inc.

Tel: +86-592-596-8208

E-mail: [email protected]

