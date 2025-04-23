Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS


2025-04-23 06:47:32
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37, an increase of 16.1% compared to first quarter 2024
  • First quarter net income increased 17.9% to $130.2 million compared to first quarter 2024
  • First quarter net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.14% compared to first quarter 2024
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.7 billion, representing 34.5% of total deposits
  • Borrowings decreased $500.0 million during first quarter 2025
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $386.7 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.67%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.34% and average tangible common equity of 13.23%(1)
  • Named in Forbes' 2025 America's Best Banks
  • Ranked among "America's Best Regional Banks" by Newsweek in 2025
  • Named Best Overall Bank in Texas by Money for 2025

HOUSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB ), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with $110.4 million for the same period in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.34%. Additionally, borrowings decreased $500.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am pleased to announce a 17.9% increase in net income and a 16.1% increase in earnings per share, each compared with the first quarter of 2024. As we predicted, our net interest margin continues to increase as our assets reprice higher. We expect this trend to continue over the next several years," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We and others believe that Prosperity is doing the right thing. Prosperity has been ranked as one of Forbes Best Banks since the list's inception in 2010 and was ranked in the top 10 for 14 consecutive years. Additionally, Prosperity was named the "Best Overall Bank in Texas" by Money for 2024-2025 and was ranked among "America's Best Regional Banks" by Newsweek in 2025," added Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to focus on long term relationships and our customers' success while maintaining strong asset quality, solid earnings and a fair return to shareholders. Prosperity maintained a high tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.2%, with tangible equity of $3.952 billion," continued Zalman.

"The Texas economy continues to expand. Employment growth was solid, and sales tax revenue increased broadly according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Texas Economic Indicators dated April 3, 2025. The March 2025 Texas Business Outlook Surveys showed continued expansion in wages and benefits across all sectors," stated Zalman.

"Despite the uncertainty with tariffs, our teams in Texas and Oklahoma are optimistic based on conversations with our customers about their outlook and plans. We will continue to be opportunistic, work hard, stay close to our customers and their needs and maintain a quality loan portfolio," continued Zalman.

"I would like to thank our customers for their business and continued trust and our associates, directors and officers for their hard work and dedication," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Net income was $130.2 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $110.4 million(3) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $19.8 million or 17.9%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 16.1%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $130.2 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $130.1 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.34%, 6.94% and 13.23%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 45.71%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $265.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $238.2 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $27.1 million or 11.4%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $2.4 million or 0.9% to $265.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with 2.79% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances on interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets.

Noninterest income was $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $38.9 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $2.4 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, nonsufficient funds fees and other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in trust income. Noninterest income was $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million or 3.7%.

Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $135.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $4.5 million or 3.3%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") with Prosperity Bancshares and the merger of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") with Prosperity Bank, both effective on April 1, 2024 (collectively, the "Merger"). Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million or 0.9%.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2025, Prosperity had $38.765 billion in total assets, an increase of $8.2 million, compared with $38.757 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter total assets decreased $802.1 million compared with $39.567 billion at December 31, 2024.

Loans were $21.978 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $712.3 million or 3.3%, compared with $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter loans decreased $171.6 million from $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.920 billion at March 31, 2025 compared with $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $519.4 million or 2.5%, and compared with $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $148.6 million.

Deposits were $28.027 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $851.3 million or 3.1%, compared with $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter deposits decreased $354.5 million from $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















(In thousands)


















Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):














Lone Star Bank

$

976,624

$

1,057,618

$

1,109,783

$

1,084,559

$

-

Prosperity Bank














Warehouse Purchase Program loans

1,057,893


1,080,903


1,228,706


1,081,403


864,924

All other loans

19,943,053


20,010,688


20,042,363


20,154,853


20,400,323

Total loans

$

21,977,570

$

22,149,209

$

22,380,852

$

22,320,815

$

21,265,247
















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):














Lone Star Bank

$

983,280

$

1,093,536

$

1,136,216

$

1,187,821

$

-

All other deposits

27,043,519


27,287,802


26,951,395


26,745,265


27,175,518

Total deposits

$

28,026,799

$

28,381,338

$

28,087,611

$

27,933,086

$

27,175,518

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at March 31, 2025 decreased $264.3 million compared with March 31, 2024 and decreased $90.6 million compared with December 31, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at March 31, 2025 decreased $132.0 million compared with March 31, 2024 and decreased $244.3 million compared with December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $81.4 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared with $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 and $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposures was $386.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared with $366.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $389.5 million at December 31, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $349.1 million or 1.59% of total loans at March 31, 2025 compared with $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024 and $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at March 31, 2025 compared with 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024 and 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net charge-offs of $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, $8.3 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on July 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $106.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2025 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7564851.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.765 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 284 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from

_______________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Bryan/College Station Area


Garland

Rusk

Mont Belvieu

Milwaukee

Bryan

Grapevine

Seven Points

Nederland

North University

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Teague

Needville

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan-East

Kiest

Tyler-Beckham

Rosenberg

Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Tyler-South Broadway

Shadow Creek

Midland

Caldwell

McKinney

Tyler-University

Spring

North

College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Winnsboro

Tomball

Wadley

Hearne

McKinney Redbud


Waller

Wall Street

Huntsville

North Carrolton

Houston Area


West Columbia

West

Madisonville

Park Cities

Houston


Wharton

Navasota

Plano

Aldine

Winnie

Odessa

New Waverly

Plano-West

Alief

Wirt

Grant

Rock Prairie

Preston Forest

Bellaire


Kermit Highway

Southwest Parkway

Preston Parker

Beltway

South Texas Area -


Parkway

Tower Point

Preston Royal

Clear Lake

Corpus Christi



Wellborn Road

Red Oak

Copperfield

Calallen

San Angelo



Richardson

Cypress

Carmel

College Hills

Central Texas Area


Richardson-West

Downtown

Northwest

Sherwood Way

Austin


Rosewood Court

Eastex

Saratoga

Cedar Park

The Colony

Fairfield

Timbergate

Wichita Falls

Congress

Tollroad

First Colony

Water Street

Cattlemans

Lakeway

Trinity Mills

Fry Road


Kell

Liberty Hill

Turtle Creek

Gessner

Victoria



Northland

West 15th Plano

Gladebrook

Victoria Main

Other West Texas Area

Oak Hill

West Allen

Grand Parkway

Victoria-Navarro

Locations

Research Blvd

Westmoreland

Heights

Victoria-North

Big Spring

Westlake

Wylie

Highway 6 West

Victoria Salem

Big Spring - East




Little York


Brownfield

Other Central Texas Area


Fort Worth


Medical Center

Other South Texas Area


Brownwood

Locations


Haltom City

Memorial Drive

Locations


Burkburnett

Bastrop

Hulen

Northside

Alice

Byers

Canyon Lake

Keller

Pasadena

Aransas Pass

Cisco

Dime Box

Museum Place

Pecan Grove

Beeville

Comanche

Dripping Springs

Renaissance Square

Pin Oak

Colony Creek

Early

Elgin

Roanoke

River Oaks

Cuero

Floydada

Flatonia

Stockyards

Sugar Land

Edna

Gorman

Fredericksburg


SW Medical Center

Goliad

Henrietta

Georgetown

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area


Tanglewood

Gonzales

Levelland

Gruene

Locations


The Plaza

Hallettsville

Littlefield

Horseshoe Bay

Arlington

Uptown

Kingsville

Merkel

Kingsland

Azle

Waugh Drive

Mathis

Plainview

La Grange

Ennis

Westheimer

Padre Island

Slaton

Lexington

Gainesville

West University

Palacios

Snyder

Marble Falls

Glen Rose

Woodcreek

Port Lavaca

New Braunfels

Granbury


Portland

Oklahoma

Pleasanton

Grand Prairie

Katy


Rockport

Central Oklahoma Area

Round Rock

Jacksboro

Cinco Ranch

Sinton

Oklahoma City

San Antonio

Mesquite

Katy-Spring Green

Taft

23rd Street

Schulenburg

Muenster


Yoakum

Expressway

Seguin

Runaway Bay

The Woodlands


Yorktown

I-240

Smithville

Sanger

The Woodlands-College Park


Memorial

Thorndale

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-I-45

West Texas Area



Weimar

Weatherford

The Woodlands-Research Forest

Abilene


Other Central Oklahoma Area







Antilley Road

Locations

Dallas/Fort Worth Area


East Texas Area


Other Houston Area


Barrow Street

Edmond

Dallas


Athens

Locations


Cypress Street

Norman

14th Street Plano

Blooming Grove

Angleton

Judge Ely

Abrams Centre

Canton

Bay City

Mockingbird

Tulsa Area

Addison

Carthage

Beaumont


Tulsa

Allen

Corsicana

Cleveland

Amarillo


Garnett

Balch Springs

Crockett

East Bernard

Hillside

Harvard

Camp Wisdom

Eustace

El Campo

Soncy

Memorial

Carrollton

Gilmer

Dayton


Sheridan

Cedar Hill

Grapeland

Galveston

Lubbock


S. Harvard

Coppell

Gun Barrel City

Groves

4th Street

Utica Tower

East Plano

Jacksonville

Hempstead

66th Street

Yale

Euless

Kerens

Hitchcock

82nd Street

Frisco

Longview

Liberty

86th Street

Other Tulsa Area Locations

Frisco Warren

Mount Vernon

Magnolia

98th Street

Owasso

Frisco-West

Palestine

Magnolia Parkway

Avenue Q










- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
















Loans held for sale

$

9,764

$

10,690

$

6,113

$

9,951

$

6,380

Loans held for investment

20,909,913


21,057,616


21,146,033


21,229,461


20,393,943

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,057,893


1,080,903


1,228,706


1,081,403


864,924

Total loans

21,977,570


22,149,209


22,380,852


22,320,815


21,265,247
















Investment securities(A)

10,792,731


11,094,424


11,300,756


11,702,139


12,301,138

Federal funds sold

221


292


208


234


250

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(349,101)


(351,805)


(354,397)


(359,852)


(330,219)

Cash and due from banks

1,694,637


1,972,175


2,209,863


1,507,604


1,086,444

Goodwill

3,503,127


3,503,129


3,504,388


3,504,107


3,396,402

Core deposit intangibles, net

62,406


66,047


70,178


74,324


60,757

Other real estate owned

8,012


5,701


5,757


4,960


2,204

Fixed assets, net

373,273


371,238


373,812


377,394


372,333

Other assets

701,799


756,328


623,903


630,569


601,964

Total assets

$

38,764,675

$

39,566,738

$

40,115,320

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,675,915

$

9,798,438

$

9,811,361

$

9,706,505

$

9,526,535

Interest-bearing deposits

18,350,884


18,582,900


18,276,250


18,226,581


17,648,983

Total deposits

28,026,799


28,381,338


28,087,611


27,933,086


27,175,518

Other borrowings

2,700,000


3,200,000


3,900,000


3,900,000


3,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

216,086


221,913


228,896


233,689


261,671

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646


37,646


37,646


37,646


36,503

Other liabilities

267,083


287,346


499,918


374,429


278,284

Total liabilities

31,247,614


32,128,243


32,754,071


32,478,850


31,651,976

Shareholders' equity(B)

7,517,061


7,438,495


7,361,249


7,283,444


7,104,544

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,764,675

$

39,566,738

$

40,115,320

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520


(A)

Includes $(1,374), $(2,056), $(1,070), $(2,007) and $(2,954) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(1,085), $(1,624), $(845), $(1,586) and $(2,333) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024


Income Statement Data
















Interest income:














Loans

$

319,023

$

333,055

$

337,451

$

336,428

$

306,228

Securities(C)

57,886


58,260


59,617


62,428


66,421

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

15,896


19,630


20,835


14,095


9,265

Total interest income

392,805


410,945


417,903


412,951


381,914
















Interest expense:














Deposits

95,597


102,050


107,758


106,124


92,692

Other borrowings

30,492


39,620


46,792


46,282


48,946

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,334


1,501


1,662


1,759


2,032

Total interest expense

127,423


143,171


156,212


154,165


143,670

Net interest income

265,382


267,774


261,691


258,786


238,244

Provision for credit losses

-


-


-


9,066


-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

265,382


267,774


261,691


249,720


238,244
















Noninterest income:














Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

9,147


9,960


9,016


8,153


8,288

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,739


9,443


9,620


9,384


8,861

Service charges on deposit accounts

7,408


6,992


6,664


6,436


6,406

Trust income

3,601


3,514


3,479


3,601


4,156

Mortgage income

1,009


779


962


745


610

Brokerage income

1,262


1,063


1,258


1,186


1,235

Bank owned life insurance income

2,115


2,020


2,028


1,885


2,047

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(235)


584


3,178


(903)


(35)

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-


-


224


10,723


298

Other noninterest income

8,255


5,482


4,670


4,793


7,004

Total noninterest income

41,301


39,837


41,099


46,003


38,870
















Noninterest expense:














Salaries and benefits

89,476


88,631


88,367


89,584


85,771

Net occupancy and equipment

9,146


8,957


9,291


8,915


8,623

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

11,422


12,342


11,985


11,998


10,975

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

5,789


5,789


5,726


10,317


5,538

Core deposit intangibles amortization

3,641


4,131


4,146


4,156


3,237

Depreciation

4,774


4,791


4,741


4,836


4,686

Communications

3,473


3,450


3,360


3,485


3,402

Other real estate expense

140


255


12


69


187

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(30)


(610)


(97)


31


(138)

Merger related expenses

-


-


63


4,381


-

Other noninterest expense

12,470


13,809


12,744


15,070


13,567

Total noninterest expense

140,301


141,545


140,338


152,842


135,848

Income before income taxes

166,382


166,066


162,452


142,881


141,266

Provision for income taxes

36,157


35,990


35,170


31,279


30,840

Net income available to common shareholders

$

130,225

$

130,076

$

127,282

$

111,602

$

110,426


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,027, $5,609, $5,574, $5,831 and $5,822 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024


















Profitability
















Net income (D) (E)

$

130,225

$

130,076

$

127,282

$

111,602

$

110,426
















Basic earnings per share

$

1.37

$

1.37

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

1.18

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.37

$

1.37

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

1.18
















Return on average assets (F) (J)

1.34

%

1.31

%

1.28

%

1.12

%

1.13

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)

6.94

%

7.00

%

6.93

%

6.10

%

6.20

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)

13.23

%

13.50

%

13.50

%

11.81

%

12.06

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.14

%

3.05

%

2.95

%

2.94

%

2.79

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)

45.71

%

46.10

%

46.87

%

51.82

%

49.07

%
















Liquidity and Capital Ratios
















Equity to assets

19.39

%

18.80

%

18.35

%

18.32

%

18.33

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

16.97

%

16.42

%

15.84

%

15.42

%

15.75

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

16.97

%

16.42

%

15.84

%

15.42

%

15.75

%

Total risk-based capital

18.22

%

17.67

%

17.09

%

16.67

%

17.00

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

11.20

%

10.82

%

10.52

%

10.29

%

10.37

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

11.23

%

10.75

%

10.36

%

10.24

%

10.33

%
















Other Data
















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share














Basic

95,266


95,264


95,261


95,765


93,706

Diluted

95,266


95,264


95,261


95,765


93,706

Period end shares outstanding

95,258


95,275


95,261


95,262


93,525

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.58

$

0.58

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.56

Book value per common share

$

78.91

$

78.07

$

77.27

$

76.46

$

75.96

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

41.48

$

40.61

$

39.75

$

38.89

$

39.00
















Common Stock Market Price














High

$

82.75

$

86.76

$

74.87

$

66.18

$

68.88

Low

$

68.96

$

68.94

$

58.66

$

57.16

$

60.08

Period end closing price

$

71.37

$

75.35

$

72.07

$

61.14

$

65.78

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,898


3,916


3,896


3,902


3,901

Number of banking centers

284


283


287


288


283

(D) |Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024

Loan discount accretion










Non-PCD

$2,615


$2,761


$3,616


$4,797


$1,312

PCD

$677


$850


$1,212


$2,394


$548

Securities net accretion

$705


$528


$555


$564


$561

Time deposits amortization

$(9)


$(21)


$(40)


$4


$(97)



(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.7%, 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.9% and 21.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Mar 31, 2024




Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid



Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

7,570

$

127

6.80 %

$

8,571

$

144

6.68 %

$

5,467

$

92

6.77 %

Loans held for investment

20,959,226


305,068

5.90 %

21,038,694


313,863

5.93 %

20,415,316


292,673

5.77 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
Purchase Program

876,086


13,828

6.40 %

1,137,113


19,048

6.66 %

720,650


13,463

7.51 %

Total loans

21,842,882


319,023

5.92 %

22,184,378


333,055

5.97 %

21,141,433


306,228

5.83 %

Investment securities

11,017,400


57,886

2.13 %

(M)

11,265,535


58,260

2.06 %

(M)

12,693,268


66,421

2.10 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,443,220


15,896

4.47 %

1,628,050


19,630

4.80 %

672,840


9,265

5.54 %

Total interest-earning assets

34,303,502


392,805

4.64 %

35,077,963


410,945

4.66 %

34,507,541


381,914

4.45 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(350,715)







(353,560)







(331,708)






Noninterest-earning assets

5,004,291







4,902,996







4,759,697






Total assets

$

38,957,078






$

39,627,399






$

38,935,530
































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,224,796

$

9,019

0.70 %

$

4,845,174

$

8,535

0.70 %

$

5,143,585

$

8,423

0.66 %

Savings and money market deposits

9,007,286


45,645

2.06 %

8,915,410


47,089

2.10 %

8,889,077


47,152

2.13 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,426,521


40,933

3.75 %

4,552,445


46,426

4.06 %

3,683,815


37,117

4.05 %

Other borrowings

2,776,667


30,492

4.45 %

3,332,609


39,620

4.73 %

4,083,132


48,946

4.82 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

217,945


1,334

2.48 %

231,240


1,501

2.58 %

296,437


2,032

2.76 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,653,215


127,423

2.39 %

(N)

21,876,878


143,171

2.60 %

(N)

22,096,046


143,670

2.62 %

(N)


























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,504,540







9,829,912







9,443,249






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
credit exposures

37,646







37,646







36,503






Other liabilities

255,876







454,298







238,480






Total liabilities

31,451,277







32,198,734







31,814,278






Shareholders' equity

7,505,801







7,428,665







7,121,252






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

38,957,078






$

39,627,399






$

38,935,530
































Net interest income and margin



$

265,382

3.14 %



$

267,774

3.04 %



$

238,244

2.78 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment




587







767







808



Net interest income and margin
(tax equivalent basis)



$

265,969

3.14 %



$

268,541

3.05 %



$

239,052

2.79 %


(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,027, $5,609 and $5,822 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.66%, 1.80% and 1.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024


YIELD TREND (O)






























Interest-Earning Assets:















Loans held for sale

6.80

%

6.68

%

6.89

%

7.10

%

6.77

%

Loans held for investment

5.90

%

5.93

%

5.97

%

6.02

%

5.77

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.40

%

6.66

%

7.27

%

7.42

%

7.51

%

Total loans

5.92

%

5.97

%

6.04

%

6.08

%

5.83

%

Investment securities (P)

2.13

%

2.06

%

2.04

%

2.06

%

2.10

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.47

%

4.80

%

5.41

%

5.52

%

5.54

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.64

%

4.66

%

4.70

%

4.68

%

4.45

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.70

%

0.70

%

0.77

%

0.76

%

0.66

%

Savings and money market deposits

2.06

%

2.10

%

2.23

%

2.22

%

2.13

%

Certificates and other time deposits

3.75

%

4.06

%

4.24

%

4.27

%

4.05

%

Other borrowings

4.45

%

4.73

%

4.77

%

4.77

%

4.82

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.48

%

2.58

%

2.72

%

2.74

%

2.76

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.39

%

2.60

%

2.78

%

2.76

%

2.62

%















Net Interest Margin

3.14

%

3.04

%

2.94

%

2.94

%

2.78

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.14

%

3.05

%

2.95

%

2.94

%

2.79

%


(O)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,027, $5,609, $5,574, $5,831 and $5,822 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024


Balance Sheet Averages
















Loans held for sale

$

7,570

$

8,571

$

7,913

$

8,446

$

5,467

Loans held for investment

20,959,226


21,038,694


21,107,139


21,328,824


20,415,316

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

876,086


1,137,113


1,114,681


917,026


720,650

Total loans

21,842,882


22,184,378


22,229,733


22,254,296


21,141,433
















Investment securities

11,017,400


11,265,535


11,612,193


12,179,074


12,693,268

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,443,220


1,628,050


1,531,788


1,026,251


672,840

Total interest-earning assets

34,303,502


35,077,963


35,373,714


35,459,621


34,507,541

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(350,715)


(353,560)


(358,237)


(332,904)


(331,708)

Cash and due from banks

326,066


317,420


304,911


295,077


315,612

Goodwill

3,503,128


3,505,030


3,504,300


3,482,448


3,396,177

Core deposit intangibles, net

64,293


68,167


72,330


59,979


62,482

Other real estate

7,105


6,778


5,339


3,071


2,319

Fixed assets, net

374,448


373,561


375,626


377,369


372,458

Other assets

729,251


632,040


611,219


604,187


610,649

Total assets

$

38,957,078

$

39,627,399

$

39,889,202

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,504,540

$

9,829,912

$

9,680,785

$

9,780,211

$

9,443,249

Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,224,796


4,845,174


4,774,975


4,839,194


5,143,585

Savings and money market deposits

9,007,286


8,915,410


8,908,315


9,084,051


8,889,077

Certificates and other time deposits

4,426,521


4,552,445


4,564,232


4,400,922


3,683,815

Total deposits

28,163,143


28,142,941


27,928,307


28,104,378


27,159,726

Other borrowings

2,776,667


3,332,609


3,900,000


3,900,000


4,083,132

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

217,945


231,240


242,813


258,637


296,437

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646


37,646


37,646


36,729


36,503

Other liabilities

255,876


454,298


433,171


327,847


238,480

Shareholders' equity

7,505,801


7,428,665


7,347,265


7,321,257


7,121,252

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,957,078

$

39,627,399

$

39,889,202

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024

Period End Balances
































Loan Portfolio
















Commercial and industrial

$1,915,124

8.7 %

$1,962,111

8.8 %

$1,970,844

8.8 %

$2,023,531

9.1 %

$1,932,534

9.1 %

Warehouse purchase program

1,057,893

4.8 %

1,080,903

4.9 %

1,228,706

5.5 %

1,081,403

4.8 %

864,924

4.1 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,845,082

13.0 %

2,859,281

12.9 %

2,814,521

12.6 %

2,828,372

12.7 %

2,876,588

13.5 %

1-4 family residential

7,576,350

34.5 %

7,581,450

34.2 %

7,557,858

33.8 %

7,496,485

33.6 %

7,331,251

34.5 %

Home equity

896,529

4.1 %

906,139

4.1 %

919,676

4.1 %

930,428

4.2 %

950,169

4.5 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,783,410

26.3 %

5,800,985

26.2 %

5,869,687

26.2 %

5,961,884

26.7 %

5,631,460

26.5 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,013,960

4.6 %

1,033,546

4.7 %

1,033,224

4.6 %

1,037,361

4.6 %

813,092

3.8 %

Consumer and other

378,821

1.7 %

378,817

1.7 %

413,548

1.8 %

340,611

1.5 %

326,915

1.5 %

Energy

510,401

2.3 %

545,977

2.5 %

572,788

2.6 %

620,740

2.8 %

538,314

2.5 %

Total loans

$21,977,570

$22,149,209

$22,380,852

$22,320,815

$21,265,247
















Deposit Types
















Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,675,915

34.5 %

$9,798,438

34.5 %

$9,811,361

34.9 %

$9,706,505

34.7 %

$9,526,535

35.1 %

Interest-bearing DDA

4,931,769

17.6 %

5,182,035

18.3 %

4,800,758

17.1 %

4,762,730

17.1 %

4,867,247

17.9 %

Money market

6,339,509

22.6 %

6,229,022

21.9 %

6,166,792

22.0 %

6,180,769

22.1 %

6,134,221

22.6 %

Savings

2,703,736

9.7 %

2,685,496

9.5 %

2,707,982

9.6 %

2,765,197

9.9 %

2,830,117

10.4 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,375,870

15.6 %

4,486,347

15.8 %

4,600,718

16.4 %

4,517,885

16.2 %

3,817,398

14.0 %

Total deposits

$28,026,799

$28,381,338

$28,087,611

$27,933,086

$27,175,518
















Loan to Deposit Ratio

78.4 %

78.0 %

79.7 %

79.9 %

78.3 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024




























Single family residential construction

$

727,417

25.6

%

$

778,067

27.2

%

$

836,571

29.7

%

$

940,381

33.2

%

$

1,031,163

35.8

%

Land development

225,784

7.9

%

260,158

9.1

%

256,571

9.1

%

241,639

8.5

%

290,243

10.1

%

Raw land

261,918

9.2

%

278,892

9.7

%

263,411

9.4

%

291,112

10.3

%

311,265

10.8

%

Residential lots

219,115

7.7

%

209,850

7.3

%

217,920

7.7

%

222,343

7.9

%

224,901

7.8

%

Commercial lots

56,343

2.0

%

59,044

2.1

%

58,472

2.1

%

60,264

2.1

%

59,691

2.1

%

Commercial construction and other

1,355,587

47.6

%

1,274,619

44.6

%

1,183,127

42.0

%

1,074,361

38.0

%

959,687

33.4

%

Net unaccreted discount

(1,082)




(1,349)




(1,551)




(1,728)




(362)


Total construction loans

$

2,845,082



$

2,859,281



$

2,814,521



$

2,828,372



$

2,876,588


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2025


Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (Q)



Total



Collateral Type






















Shopping center/retail

$

346,908

$

267,598

$

59,782

$

15,378

$

13,316

$

329,976

$

1,032,958

Commercial and industrial buildings

133,345


108,865


22,286


34,480


12,650


280,894


592,520

Office buildings

99,324


218,192


124,542


46,002


4,435


88,523


581,018

Medical buildings

83,321


17,176


1,672


42,396


28,386


77,225


250,176

Apartment buildings

92,435


119,450


64,487


10,802


13,696


209,732


510,602

Hotel

109,443


120,154


30,981


11,408


-


185,995


457,981

Other

174,428


53,390


19,365


7,187


6,861


92,077


353,308

Total

$

1,039,204

$

904,825

$

323,115

$

167,653

$

79,344

$

1,264,422

$

3,778,563

(R)

Acquired Loans


Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Dec 31,
2024



Balance at
Mar 31,
2025



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Dec 31,
2024



Balance at
Mar 31,
2025



Balance at
Acquisition
Date



Balance at
Dec 31,
2024



Balance at
Mar 31,
2025


Loan marks:



























Acquired banks (S)

$

368,247

$

14,201

$

13,536

$

327,842

$

5,931

$

5,620

$

696,089

$

20,132

$

19,156

Lone Star Bank (T)

20,378


13,644


11,714


4,558


1,459


1,093


24,936


15,103


12,807

Total

388,625


27,845


25,250


332,400


7,390


6,713


721,025


35,235


31,963



























Acquired portfolio loan balances:



























Acquired banks (S)

13,307,853


1,353,801


1,281,901


1,317,564


389,794


380,484


14,625,417


1,743,595


1,662,385

Lone Star Bank (T)

1,016,128


735,828


645,440


59,109


50,230


47,559


1,075,237


786,058


692,999

Total

14,323,981


2,089,629


1,927,341


1,376,673


440,024


428,043


15,700,654

(U)

2,529,653


2,355,384



























Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

13,935,356

$

2,061,784

$

1,902,091

$

1,044,273

$

432,634

$

421,330

$

14,979,629

$

2,494,418

$

2,323,421


(Q)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(R)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.783 billion as of March 31, 2025.

(S)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank and FirstCapital Bank.

(T)

The Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(U)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024


Asset Quality















Nonaccrual loans

$

73,287

$

73,647

$

83,969

$

84,175

$

78,475

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

91


2,189


20


322


3,035

Total nonperforming loans

73,378


75,836


83,989


84,497


81,510

Repossessed assets

29


4


177


113


97

Other real estate

8,012


5,701


5,757


4,960


2,204

Total nonperforming assets

$

81,419

$

81,541

$

89,923

$

89,570

$

83,811















Nonperforming assets:













Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

8,966

$

10,080

$

13,642

$

16,340

$

10,199

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,952


4,481


4,053


4,895


15,826

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

42,481


44,824


36,660


33,935


30,206

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

12,257


18,861


32,803


31,776


23,720

Agriculture (includes farmland)

15,725


3,208


2,686


2,550


3,714

Consumer and other

38


87


79


74


146

Total

$

81,419

$

81,541

$

89,923

$

89,570

$

83,811

Number of loans/properties

363


368


346


349


319

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

349,101

$

351,805

$

354,397

$

359,852

$

330,219















Net charge-offs (recoveries):













Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

330

$

405

$

3,309

$

2,777

$

283

Construction, land development and other land loans

(156)


294


378


109


(2)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

1,051


180


409


425


457

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

178


362


258


(381)


(17)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

-


5


(116)


214


23

Consumer and other

1,301


1,346


1,217


1,224


1,399

Total

$

2,704

$

2,592

$

5,455

$

4,368

$

2,143















Asset Quality Ratios















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.24

%

0.23

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.24

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.37

%

0.37

%

0.40

%

0.40

%

0.39

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.10

%

0.08

%

0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.59

%

1.59

%

1.58

%

1.61

%

1.55

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.67

%

1.67

%

1.68

%

1.69

%

1.62

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
 Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per
share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax,
and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:











Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.37

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.17

$ 1.18











Net income

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,282

$ 111,602

$ 110,426

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(V)

-

-

-

7,162

-

Merger related expenses, net of tax(V)

-

-

50

3,461

-

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)

-

-

-

2,807

-

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V)

-

-

(177)

(8,472)

(235)

Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and
net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191











Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

95,266

95,264

95,261

95,765

93,706

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.07

$ -

Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.04

$ -

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.03

$ -

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.09)

$ -

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit
losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special
assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(V)

$ 1.37

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.22

$ 1.18











Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets
excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger
related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net
gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:











Return on average assets (unadjusted)

1.34 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.12 %

1.13 %











Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and
net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

Average total assets

$ 38,957,078

$ 39,627,399

$ 39,889,202

$ 39,948,848

$ 38,935,530

Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses,
net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net
of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (V)

1.34 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.17 %

1.13 %











(V) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
























Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average
common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net
of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net
of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:











Return on average common equity (unadjusted)

6.94 %

7.00 %

6.93 %

6.10 %

6.20 %











Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and
net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,505,801

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252

Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for
credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special
assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (V)

6.94 %

7.00 %

6.92 %

6.37 %

6.19 %











Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average
tangible common equity:











Net income

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,282

$ 111,602

$ 110,426

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,505,801

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,567,421)

(3,573,197)

(3,576,630)

(3,542,427)

(3,458,659)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,938,380

$ 3,855,468

$ 3,770,635

$ 3,778,830

$ 3,662,593

Return on average tangible common equity (F)

13.23 %

13.50 %

13.50 %

11.81 %

12.06 %











Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average
tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit
losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special
assessment, net of tax:











Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and
net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191

Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,505,801

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,567,421)

(3,573,197)

(3,576,630)

(3,542,427)

(3,458,659)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,938,380

$ 3,855,468

$ 3,770,635

$ 3,778,830

$ 3,662,593

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related
provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax,
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of
securities, net of tax (F) (V)

13.23 %

13.50 %

13.49 %

12.34 %

12.03 %











Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:











Shareholders' equity

$ 7,517,061

$ 7,438,495

$ 7,361,249

$ 7,283,444

$ 7,104,544

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,565,533)

(3,569,176)

(3,574,566)

(3,578,431)

(3,457,159)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,951,528

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,786,683

$ 3,705,013

$ 3,647,385











Period end shares outstanding

95,258

95,275

95,261

95,262

93,525

Tangible book value per share

$ 41.48

$ 40.61

$ 39.75

$ 38.89

$ 39.00











Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to
period end tangible assets ratio:











Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,951,528

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,786,683

$ 3,705,013

$ 3,647,385

Total assets

$ 38,764,675

$ 39,566,738

$ 40,115,320

$ 39,762,294

$ 38,756,520

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,565,533)

(3,569,176)

(3,574,566)

(3,578,431)

(3,457,159)

Tangible assets

$ 35,199,142

$ 35,997,562

$ 36,540,754

$ 36,183,863

$ 35,299,361

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

11.23 %

10.75 %

10.36 %

10.24 %

10.33 %



































Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Sep 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2024


Mar 31, 2024

Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance
for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:











Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 349,101

$ 351,805

$ 354,397

$ 359,852

$ 330,219

Total loans

$ 21,977,570

$ 22,149,209

$ 22,380,852

$ 22,320,815

$ 21,265,247

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(1,057,893)

(1,080,903)

(1,228,706)

(1,081,403)

(864,924)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 20,919,677

$ 21,068,306

$ 21,152,146

$ 21,239,412

$ 20,400,323

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse
Purchase Program

1.67 %

1.67 %

1.68 %

1.69 %

1.62 %











Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains
and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:











Noninterest expense

$ 140,301

$ 141,545

$ 140,338

$ 152,842

$ 135,848











Net interest income

$ 265,382

$ 267,774

$ 261,691

$ 258,786

$ 238,244

Noninterest income

41,301

39,837

41,099

46,003

38,870

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(235)

584

3,178

(903)

(35)

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-

-

224

10,723

298

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or
write-up of assets and securities

41,536

39,253

37,697

36,183

38,607

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or
write-up of assets and securities

$ 306,918

$ 307,027

$ 299,388

$ 294,969

$ 276,851

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or
write-up of assets and securities

45.71 %

46.10 %

46.87 %

51.82 %

49.07 %











Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains
and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities,
merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:











Noninterest expense

$ 140,301

$ 141,545

$ 140,338

$ 152,842

$ 135,848

Less: merger related expenses

-

-

63

4,381

-

Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

3,554

-

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

$ 140,301

$ 141,545

$ 140,275

$ 144,907

$ 135,848











Net interest income

$ 265,382

$ 267,774

$ 261,691

$ 258,786

$ 238,244

Noninterest income

41,301

39,837

41,099

46,003

38,870

Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets

(235)

584

3,178

(903)

(35)

Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-

-

224

10,723

298

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or
write-up of assets and securities

41,536

39,253

37,697

36,183

38,607

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or
write-up of assets and securities

$ 306,918

$ 307,027

$ 299,388

$ 294,969

$ 276,851

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or
write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

45.71 %

46.10 %

46.85 %

49.13 %

49.07 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED

MENAFN23042025003732001241ID1109462480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search