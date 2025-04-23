PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37, an increase of 16.1% compared to first quarter 2024

First quarter net income increased 17.9% to $130.2 million compared to first quarter 2024

First quarter net interest margin increased 35 basis points to 3.14% compared to first quarter 2024

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.7 billion, representing 34.5% of total deposits

Borrowings decreased $500.0 million during first quarter 2025

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $386.7 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.67%(1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.34% and average tangible common equity of 13.23%(1)

Named in Forbes' 2025 America's Best Banks

Ranked among "America's Best Regional Banks" by Newsweek in 2025 Named Best Overall Bank in Texas by Money for 2025 HOUSTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB ), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with $110.4 million for the same period in 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2024. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.34%. Additionally, borrowings decreased $500.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. "I am pleased to announce a 17.9% increase in net income and a 16.1% increase in earnings per share, each compared with the first quarter of 2024. As we predicted, our net interest margin continues to increase as our assets reprice higher. We expect this trend to continue over the next several years," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We and others believe that Prosperity is doing the right thing. Prosperity has been ranked as one of Forbes Best Banks since the list's inception in 2010 and was ranked in the top 10 for 14 consecutive years. Additionally, Prosperity was named the "Best Overall Bank in Texas" by Money for 2024-2025 and was ranked among "America's Best Regional Banks" by Newsweek in 2025," added Zalman. "Prosperity continues to focus on long term relationships and our customers' success while maintaining strong asset quality, solid earnings and a fair return to shareholders. Prosperity maintained a high tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 11.2%, with tangible equity of $3.952 billion," continued Zalman. "The Texas economy continues to expand. Employment growth was solid, and sales tax revenue increased broadly according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Texas Economic Indicators dated April 3, 2025. The March 2025 Texas Business Outlook Surveys showed continued expansion in wages and benefits across all sectors," stated Zalman. "Despite the uncertainty with tariffs, our teams in Texas and Oklahoma are optimistic based on conversations with our customers about their outlook and plans. We will continue to be opportunistic, work hard, stay close to our customers and their needs and maintain a quality loan portfolio," continued Zalman. "I would like to thank our customers for their business and continued trust and our associates, directors and officers for their hard work and dedication," concluded Zalman. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Net income was $130.2 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $110.4 million(3) for the same period in 2024, an increase of $19.8 million or 17.9%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 16.1%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and provision for income taxes. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $130.2 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $130.1 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 1.34%, 6.94% and 13.23%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 45.71%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $265.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $238.2 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $27.1 million or 11.4%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $2.4 million or 0.9% to $265.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with 2.79% for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances on interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets. Noninterest income was $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $38.9 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $2.4 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts, nonsufficient funds fees and other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in trust income. Noninterest income was $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million or 3.7%. Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $135.8 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of $4.5 million or 3.3%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") with Prosperity Bancshares and the merger of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") with Prosperity Bank, both effective on April 1, 2024 (collectively, the "Merger"). Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million or 0.9%. Balance Sheet Information At March 31, 2025, Prosperity had $38.765 billion in total assets, an increase of $8.2 million, compared with $38.757 billion at March 31, 2024. Linked quarter total assets decreased $802.1 million compared with $39.567 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans were $21.978 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $712.3 million or 3.3%, compared with $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter loans decreased $171.6 million from $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.920 billion at March 31, 2025 compared with $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $519.4 million or 2.5%, and compared with $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $148.6 million. Deposits were $28.027 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $851.3 million or 3.1%, compared with $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter deposits decreased $354.5 million from $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024. The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























(In thousands)

































Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 976,624



$ 1,057,618



$ 1,109,783



$ 1,084,559



$ -

Prosperity Bank





























Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,057,893





1,080,903





1,228,706





1,081,403





864,924

All other loans



19,943,053





20,010,688





20,042,363





20,154,853





20,400,323

Total loans

$ 21,977,570



$ 22,149,209



$ 22,380,852



$ 22,320,815



$ 21,265,247

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 983,280



$ 1,093,536



$ 1,136,216



$ 1,187,821



$ -

All other deposits



27,043,519





27,287,802





26,951,395





26,745,265





27,175,518

Total deposits

$ 28,026,799



$ 28,381,338



$ 28,087,611



$ 27,933,086



$ 27,175,518



Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at March 31, 2025 decreased $264.3 million compared with March 31, 2024 and decreased $90.6 million compared with December 31, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at March 31, 2025 decreased $132.0 million compared with March 31, 2024 and decreased $244.3 million compared with December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $81.4 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2025 compared with $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 and $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposures was $386.7 million at March 31, 2025 compared with $366.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $389.5 million at December 31, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $349.1 million or 1.59% of total loans at March 31, 2025 compared with $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024 and $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at March 31, 2025 compared with 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024 and 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net charge-offs of $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, $8.3 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on July 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $106.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2025 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7564851.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.765 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 284 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

_______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 9,764



$ 10,690



$ 6,113



$ 9,951



$ 6,380

Loans held for investment



20,909,913





21,057,616





21,146,033





21,229,461





20,393,943

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,057,893





1,080,903





1,228,706





1,081,403





864,924

Total loans



21,977,570





22,149,209





22,380,852





22,320,815





21,265,247

































Investment securities(A)



10,792,731





11,094,424





11,300,756





11,702,139





12,301,138

Federal funds sold



221





292





208





234





250

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(349,101)





(351,805)





(354,397)





(359,852)





(330,219)

Cash and due from banks



1,694,637





1,972,175





2,209,863





1,507,604





1,086,444

Goodwill



3,503,127





3,503,129





3,504,388





3,504,107





3,396,402

Core deposit intangibles, net



62,406





66,047





70,178





74,324





60,757

Other real estate owned



8,012





5,701





5,757





4,960





2,204

Fixed assets, net



373,273





371,238





373,812





377,394





372,333

Other assets



701,799





756,328





623,903





630,569





601,964

Total assets

$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,756,520

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,675,915



$ 9,798,438



$ 9,811,361



$ 9,706,505



$ 9,526,535

Interest-bearing deposits



18,350,884





18,582,900





18,276,250





18,226,581





17,648,983

Total deposits



28,026,799





28,381,338





28,087,611





27,933,086





27,175,518

Other borrowings



2,700,000





3,200,000





3,900,000





3,900,000





3,900,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



216,086





221,913





228,896





233,689





261,671

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





37,646





36,503

Other liabilities



267,083





287,346





499,918





374,429





278,284

Total liabilities



31,247,614





32,128,243





32,754,071





32,478,850





31,651,976

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,517,061





7,438,495





7,361,249





7,283,444





7,104,544

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,764,675



$ 39,566,738



$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,756,520







(A) Includes $(1,374), $(2,056), $(1,070), $(2,007) and $(2,954) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. (B) Includes $(1,085), $(1,624), $(845), $(1,586) and $(2,333) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

Income Statement Data





























Interest income:





























Loans

$ 319,023



$ 333,055



$ 337,451



$ 336,428



$ 306,228

Securities(C)



57,886





58,260





59,617





62,428





66,421

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



15,896





19,630





20,835





14,095





9,265

Total interest income



392,805





410,945





417,903





412,951





381,914

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



95,597





102,050





107,758





106,124





92,692

Other borrowings



30,492





39,620





46,792





46,282





48,946

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,334





1,501





1,662





1,759





2,032

Total interest expense



127,423





143,171





156,212





154,165





143,670

Net interest income



265,382





267,774





261,691





258,786





238,244

Provision for credit losses



-





-





-





9,066





-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



265,382





267,774





261,691





249,720





238,244

































Noninterest income:





























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,147





9,960





9,016





8,153





8,288

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,739





9,443





9,620





9,384





8,861

Service charges on deposit accounts



7,408





6,992





6,664





6,436





6,406

Trust income



3,601





3,514





3,479





3,601





4,156

Mortgage income



1,009





779





962





745





610

Brokerage income



1,262





1,063





1,258





1,186





1,235

Bank owned life insurance income



2,115





2,020





2,028





1,885





2,047

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(235)





584





3,178





(903)





(35)

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



-





-





224





10,723





298

Other noninterest income



8,255





5,482





4,670





4,793





7,004

Total noninterest income



41,301





39,837





41,099





46,003





38,870

































Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and benefits



89,476





88,631





88,367





89,584





85,771

Net occupancy and equipment



9,146





8,957





9,291





8,915





8,623

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



11,422





12,342





11,985





11,998





10,975

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,789





5,789





5,726





10,317





5,538

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,641





4,131





4,146





4,156





3,237

Depreciation



4,774





4,791





4,741





4,836





4,686

Communications



3,473





3,450





3,360





3,485





3,402

Other real estate expense



140





255





12





69





187

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(30)





(610)





(97)





31





(138)

Merger related expenses



-





-





63





4,381





-

Other noninterest expense



12,470





13,809





12,744





15,070





13,567

Total noninterest expense



140,301





141,545





140,338





152,842





135,848

Income before income taxes



166,382





166,066





162,452





142,881





141,266

Provision for income taxes



36,157





35,990





35,170





31,279





30,840

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 110,426







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,027, $5,609, $5,574, $5,831 and $5,822 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

































Profitability





























Net income (D) (E)

$ 130,225



$ 130,076



$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 110,426

































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 1.18

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.37



$ 1.37



$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 1.18

































Return on average assets (F) (J)



1.34 %



1.31 %



1.28 %



1.12 %



1.13 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



6.94 %



7.00 %



6.93 %



6.10 %



6.20 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)



13.23 %



13.50 %



13.50 %



11.81 %



12.06 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.14 %



3.05 %



2.95 %



2.94 %



2.79 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



45.71 %



46.10 %



46.87 %



51.82 %



49.07 %































Liquidity and Capital Ratios





























Equity to assets



19.39 %



18.80 %



18.35 %



18.32 %



18.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital



16.97 %



16.42 %



15.84 %



15.42 %



15.75 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



16.97 %



16.42 %



15.84 %



15.42 %



15.75 % Total risk-based capital



18.22 %



17.67 %



17.09 %



16.67 %



17.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital



11.20 %



10.82 %



10.52 %



10.29 %



10.37 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



11.23 %



10.75 %



10.36 %



10.24 %



10.33 %































Other Data





























Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





























Basic



95,266





95,264





95,261





95,765





93,706

Diluted



95,266





95,264





95,261





95,765





93,706

Period end shares outstanding



95,258





95,275





95,261





95,262





93,525

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.58



$ 0.58



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.56

Book value per common share

$ 78.91



$ 78.07



$ 77.27



$ 76.46



$ 75.96

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 41.48



$ 40.61



$ 39.75



$ 38.89



$ 39.00

































Common Stock Market Price





























High

$ 82.75



$ 86.76



$ 74.87



$ 66.18



$ 68.88

Low

$ 68.96



$ 68.94



$ 58.66



$ 57.16



$ 60.08

Period end closing price

$ 71.37



$ 75.35



$ 72.07



$ 61.14



$ 65.78

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,898





3,916





3,896





3,902





3,901

Number of banking centers



284





283





287





288





283



(D) |Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 Loan discount accretion

















Non-PCD $2,615

$2,761

$3,616

$4,797

$1,312 PCD $677

$850

$1,212

$2,394

$548 Securities net accretion $705

$528

$555

$564

$561 Time deposits amortization $(9)

$(21)

$(40)

$4

$(97)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.7%, 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.9% and 21.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2024





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 7,570



$ 127



6.80 %

$ 8,571



$ 144



6.68 %

$ 5,467



$ 92



6.77 %

Loans held for investment



20,959,226





305,068



5.90 %



21,038,694





313,863



5.93 %



20,415,316





292,673



5.77 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



876,086





13,828



6.40 %



1,137,113





19,048



6.66 %



720,650





13,463



7.51 %

Total loans



21,842,882





319,023



5.92 %



22,184,378





333,055



5.97 %



21,141,433





306,228



5.83 %

Investment securities



11,017,400





57,886



2.13 % (M)

11,265,535





58,260



2.06 % (M)

12,693,268





66,421



2.10 % (M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,443,220





15,896



4.47 %



1,628,050





19,630



4.80 %



672,840





9,265



5.54 %

Total interest-earning assets



34,303,502





392,805



4.64 %



35,077,963





410,945



4.66 %



34,507,541





381,914



4.45 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(350,715)















(353,560)















(331,708)













Noninterest-earning assets



5,004,291















4,902,996















4,759,697













Total assets

$ 38,957,078













$ 39,627,399













$ 38,935,530

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,224,796



$ 9,019



0.70 %

$ 4,845,174



$ 8,535



0.70 %

$ 5,143,585



$ 8,423



0.66 %

Savings and money market deposits



9,007,286





45,645



2.06 %



8,915,410





47,089



2.10 %



8,889,077





47,152



2.13 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,426,521





40,933



3.75 %



4,552,445





46,426



4.06 %



3,683,815





37,117



4.05 %

Other borrowings



2,776,667





30,492



4.45 %



3,332,609





39,620



4.73 %



4,083,132





48,946



4.82 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



217,945





1,334



2.48 %



231,240





1,501



2.58 %



296,437





2,032



2.76 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,653,215





127,423



2.39 % (N)

21,876,878





143,171



2.60 % (N)

22,096,046





143,670



2.62 % (N)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,504,540















9,829,912















9,443,249













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



37,646















37,646















36,503













Other liabilities



255,876















454,298















238,480













Total liabilities



31,451,277















32,198,734















31,814,278













Shareholders' equity



7,505,801















7,428,665















7,121,252













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,957,078













$ 39,627,399













$ 38,935,530

































































Net interest income and margin







$ 265,382



3.14 %







$ 267,774



3.04 %







$ 238,244



2.78 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment









587















767















808







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 265,969



3.14 %







$ 268,541



3.05 %







$ 239,052



2.79 %







(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,027, $5,609 and $5,822 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.66%, 1.80% and 1.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

YIELD TREND (O)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.80 %



6.68 %



6.89 %



7.10 %



6.77 % Loans held for investment

5.90 %



5.93 %



5.97 %



6.02 %



5.77 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.40 %



6.66 %



7.27 %



7.42 %



7.51 % Total loans

5.92 %



5.97 %



6.04 %



6.08 %



5.83 % Investment securities (P)

2.13 %



2.06 %



2.04 %



2.06 %



2.10 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.47 %



4.80 %



5.41 %



5.52 %



5.54 % Total interest-earning assets

4.64 %



4.66 %



4.70 %



4.68 %



4.45 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.70 %



0.70 %



0.77 %



0.76 %



0.66 % Savings and money market deposits

2.06 %



2.10 %



2.23 %



2.22 %



2.13 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.75 %



4.06 %



4.24 %



4.27 %



4.05 % Other borrowings

4.45 %



4.73 %



4.77 %



4.77 %



4.82 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.48 %



2.58 %



2.72 %



2.74 %



2.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.39 %



2.60 %



2.78 %



2.76 %



2.62 %





























Net Interest Margin

3.14 %



3.04 %



2.94 %



2.94 %



2.78 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.14 %



3.05 %



2.95 %



2.94 %



2.79 %





(O) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,027, $5,609, $5,574, $5,831 and $5,822 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 7,570



$ 8,571



$ 7,913



$ 8,446



$ 5,467

Loans held for investment



20,959,226





21,038,694





21,107,139





21,328,824





20,415,316

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



876,086





1,137,113





1,114,681





917,026





720,650

Total loans



21,842,882





22,184,378





22,229,733





22,254,296





21,141,433

































Investment securities



11,017,400





11,265,535





11,612,193





12,179,074





12,693,268

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,443,220





1,628,050





1,531,788





1,026,251





672,840

Total interest-earning assets



34,303,502





35,077,963





35,373,714





35,459,621





34,507,541

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(350,715)





(353,560)





(358,237)





(332,904)





(331,708)

Cash and due from banks



326,066





317,420





304,911





295,077





315,612

Goodwill



3,503,128





3,505,030





3,504,300





3,482,448





3,396,177

Core deposit intangibles, net



64,293





68,167





72,330





59,979





62,482

Other real estate



7,105





6,778





5,339





3,071





2,319

Fixed assets, net



374,448





373,561





375,626





377,369





372,458

Other assets



729,251





632,040





611,219





604,187





610,649

Total assets

$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,935,530

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,504,540



$ 9,829,912



$ 9,680,785



$ 9,780,211



$ 9,443,249

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,224,796





4,845,174





4,774,975





4,839,194





5,143,585

Savings and money market deposits



9,007,286





8,915,410





8,908,315





9,084,051





8,889,077

Certificates and other time deposits



4,426,521





4,552,445





4,564,232





4,400,922





3,683,815

Total deposits



28,163,143





28,142,941





27,928,307





28,104,378





27,159,726

Other borrowings



2,776,667





3,332,609





3,900,000





3,900,000





4,083,132

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



217,945





231,240





242,813





258,637





296,437

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





37,646





36,729





36,503

Other liabilities



255,876





454,298





433,171





327,847





238,480

Shareholders' equity



7,505,801





7,428,665





7,347,265





7,321,257





7,121,252

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,957,078



$ 39,627,399



$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,935,530



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$1,915,124 8.7 %

$1,962,111 8.8 %

$1,970,844 8.8 %

$2,023,531 9.1 %

$1,932,534 9.1 % Warehouse purchase program

1,057,893 4.8 %

1,080,903 4.9 %

1,228,706 5.5 %

1,081,403 4.8 %

864,924 4.1 % Construction, land development and other land loans

2,845,082 13.0 %

2,859,281 12.9 %

2,814,521 12.6 %

2,828,372 12.7 %

2,876,588 13.5 % 1-4 family residential

7,576,350 34.5 %

7,581,450 34.2 %

7,557,858 33.8 %

7,496,485 33.6 %

7,331,251 34.5 % Home equity

896,529 4.1 %

906,139 4.1 %

919,676 4.1 %

930,428 4.2 %

950,169 4.5 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,783,410 26.3 %

5,800,985 26.2 %

5,869,687 26.2 %

5,961,884 26.7 %

5,631,460 26.5 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,013,960 4.6 %

1,033,546 4.7 %

1,033,224 4.6 %

1,037,361 4.6 %

813,092 3.8 % Consumer and other

378,821 1.7 %

378,817 1.7 %

413,548 1.8 %

340,611 1.5 %

326,915 1.5 % Energy

510,401 2.3 %

545,977 2.5 %

572,788 2.6 %

620,740 2.8 %

538,314 2.5 % Total loans

$21,977,570



$22,149,209



$22,380,852



$22,320,815



$21,265,247

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,675,915 34.5 %

$9,798,438 34.5 %

$9,811,361 34.9 %

$9,706,505 34.7 %

$9,526,535 35.1 % Interest-bearing DDA

4,931,769 17.6 %

5,182,035 18.3 %

4,800,758 17.1 %

4,762,730 17.1 %

4,867,247 17.9 % Money market

6,339,509 22.6 %

6,229,022 21.9 %

6,166,792 22.0 %

6,180,769 22.1 %

6,134,221 22.6 % Savings

2,703,736 9.7 %

2,685,496 9.5 %

2,707,982 9.6 %

2,765,197 9.9 %

2,830,117 10.4 % Certificates and other time deposits

4,375,870 15.6 %

4,486,347 15.8 %

4,600,718 16.4 %

4,517,885 16.2 %

3,817,398 14.0 % Total deposits

$28,026,799



$28,381,338



$28,087,611



$27,933,086



$27,175,518

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

78.4 %



78.0 %



79.7 %



79.9 %



78.3 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024





















































Single family residential construction

$ 727,417



25.6 %

$ 778,067



27.2 %

$ 836,571



29.7 %

$ 940,381



33.2 %

$ 1,031,163



35.8 % Land development



225,784



7.9 %



260,158



9.1 %



256,571



9.1 %



241,639



8.5 %



290,243



10.1 % Raw land



261,918



9.2 %



278,892



9.7 %



263,411



9.4 %



291,112



10.3 %



311,265



10.8 % Residential lots



219,115



7.7 %



209,850



7.3 %



217,920



7.7 %



222,343



7.9 %



224,901



7.8 % Commercial lots



56,343



2.0 %



59,044



2.1 %



58,472



2.1 %



60,264



2.1 %



59,691



2.1 % Commercial construction and other



1,355,587



47.6 %



1,274,619



44.6 %



1,183,127



42.0 %



1,074,361



38.0 %



959,687



33.4 % Net unaccreted discount



(1,082)









(1,349)









(1,551)









(1,728)









(362)





Total construction loans

$ 2,845,082







$ 2,859,281







$ 2,814,521







$ 2,828,372







$ 2,876,588







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2025

Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (Q)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 346,908



$ 267,598



$ 59,782



$ 15,378



$ 13,316



$ 329,976



$ 1,032,958



Commercial and industrial buildings

133,345





108,865





22,286





34,480





12,650





280,894





592,520



Office buildings

99,324





218,192





124,542





46,002





4,435





88,523





581,018



Medical buildings

83,321





17,176





1,672





42,396





28,386





77,225





250,176



Apartment buildings

92,435





119,450





64,487





10,802





13,696





209,732





510,602



Hotel

109,443





120,154





30,981





11,408





-





185,995





457,981



Other

174,428





53,390





19,365





7,187





6,861





92,077





353,308



Total $ 1,039,204



$ 904,825



$ 323,115



$ 167,653



$ 79,344



$ 1,264,422



$ 3,778,563

(R)

Acquired Loans

Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2024



Balance at

Mar 31,

2025



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2024



Balance at

Mar 31,

2025



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31,

2024



Balance at

Mar 31,

2025

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (S) $ 368,247



$ 14,201



$ 13,536



$ 327,842



$ 5,931



$ 5,620



$ 696,089



$ 20,132



$ 19,156

Lone Star Bank (T)

20,378





13,644





11,714





4,558





1,459





1,093





24,936





15,103





12,807

Total

388,625





27,845





25,250





332,400





7,390





6,713





721,025





35,235





31,963























































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (S)

13,307,853





1,353,801





1,281,901





1,317,564





389,794





380,484





14,625,417





1,743,595





1,662,385

Lone Star Bank (T)

1,016,128





735,828





645,440





59,109





50,230





47,559





1,075,237





786,058





692,999

Total

14,323,981





2,089,629





1,927,341





1,376,673





440,024





428,043





15,700,654

(U)

2,529,653





2,355,384























































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 13,935,356



$ 2,061,784



$ 1,902,091



$ 1,044,273



$ 432,634



$ 421,330



$ 14,979,629



$ 2,494,418



$ 2,323,421







(Q) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (R) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.783 billion as of March 31, 2025. (S) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank and FirstCapital Bank. (T) The Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (U) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025



Dec 31, 2024



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024

Asset Quality



























Nonaccrual loans $ 73,287



$ 73,647



$ 83,969



$ 84,175



$ 78,475

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

91





2,189





20





322





3,035

Total nonperforming loans

73,378





75,836





83,989





84,497





81,510

Repossessed assets

29





4





177





113





97

Other real estate

8,012





5,701





5,757





4,960





2,204

Total nonperforming assets $ 81,419



$ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 89,570



$ 83,811































Nonperforming assets:



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 8,966



$ 10,080



$ 13,642



$ 16,340



$ 10,199

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,952





4,481





4,053





4,895





15,826

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

42,481





44,824





36,660





33,935





30,206

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

12,257





18,861





32,803





31,776





23,720

Agriculture (includes farmland)

15,725





3,208





2,686





2,550





3,714

Consumer and other

38





87





79





74





146

Total $ 81,419



$ 81,541



$ 89,923



$ 89,570



$ 83,811

Number of loans/properties

363





368





346





349





319

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 349,101



$ 351,805



$ 354,397



$ 359,852



$ 330,219































Net charge-offs (recoveries):



























Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 330



$ 405



$ 3,309



$ 2,777



$ 283

Construction, land development and other land loans

(156)





294





378





109





(2)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

1,051





180





409





425





457

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

178





362





258





(381)





(17)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

-





5





(116)





214





23

Consumer and other

1,301





1,346





1,217





1,224





1,399

Total $ 2,704



$ 2,592



$ 5,455



$ 4,368



$ 2,143































Asset Quality Ratios



























Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.24 %



0.23 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.24 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.37 %



0.37 %



0.40 %



0.40 %



0.39 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.05 %



0.05 %



0.10 %



0.08 %



0.04 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.59 %



1.59 %



1.58 %



1.61 %



1.55 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.67 %



1.67 %



1.68 %



1.69 %



1.62 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per

share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax,

and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:



















Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 1.37

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.17

$ 1.18





















Net income

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,282

$ 111,602

$ 110,426 Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(V)

-

-

-

7,162

- Merger related expenses, net of tax(V)

-

-

50

3,461

- FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)

-

-

-

2,807

- Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V)

-

-

(177)

(8,472)

(235) Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and

net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

95,266

95,264

95,261

95,765

93,706 Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.07

$ - Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.04

$ - FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.03

$ - Net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.09)

$ - Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special

assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:(V)

$ 1.37

$ 1.37

$ 1.34

$ 1.22

$ 1.18





















Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets

excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger

related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net

gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:



















Return on average assets (unadjusted)

1.34 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.12 %

1.13 %





















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and

net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191 Average total assets

$ 38,957,078

$ 39,627,399

$ 39,889,202

$ 39,948,848

$ 38,935,530 Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses,

net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net

of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (V)

1.34 %

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.17 %

1.13 %





















(V) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.













































Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average

common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net

of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net

of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax:



















Return on average common equity (unadjusted)

6.94 %

7.00 %

6.93 %

6.10 %

6.20 %





















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and

net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191 Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,505,801

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252 Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for

credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special

assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax (F) (V)

6.94 %

7.00 %

6.92 %

6.37 %

6.19 %





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average

tangible common equity:



















Net income

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,282

$ 111,602

$ 110,426 Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,505,801

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,567,421)

(3,573,197)

(3,576,630)

(3,542,427)

(3,458,659) Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,938,380

$ 3,855,468

$ 3,770,635

$ 3,778,830

$ 3,662,593 Return on average tangible common equity (F)

13.23 %

13.50 %

13.50 %

11.81 %

12.06 %





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average

tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special

assessment, net of tax:



















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and

net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax(V):

$ 130,225

$ 130,076

$ 127,155

$ 116,560

$ 110,191 Average shareholders' equity

$ 7,505,801

$ 7,428,665

$ 7,347,265

$ 7,321,257

$ 7,121,252 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,567,421)

(3,573,197)

(3,576,630)

(3,542,427)

(3,458,659) Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,938,380

$ 3,855,468

$ 3,770,635

$ 3,778,830

$ 3,662,593 Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related

provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax,

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of

securities, net of tax (F) (V)

13.23 %

13.50 %

13.49 %

12.34 %

12.03 %





















Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



















Shareholders' equity

$ 7,517,061

$ 7,438,495

$ 7,361,249

$ 7,283,444

$ 7,104,544 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,565,533)

(3,569,176)

(3,574,566)

(3,578,431)

(3,457,159) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,951,528

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,786,683

$ 3,705,013

$ 3,647,385





















Period end shares outstanding

95,258

95,275

95,261

95,262

93,525 Tangible book value per share

$ 41.48

$ 40.61

$ 39.75

$ 38.89

$ 39.00





















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to

period end tangible assets ratio:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,951,528

$ 3,869,319

$ 3,786,683

$ 3,705,013

$ 3,647,385 Total assets

$ 38,764,675

$ 39,566,738

$ 40,115,320

$ 39,762,294

$ 38,756,520 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,565,533)

(3,569,176)

(3,574,566)

(3,578,431)

(3,457,159) Tangible assets

$ 35,199,142

$ 35,997,562

$ 36,540,754

$ 36,183,863

$ 35,299,361 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

11.23 %

10.75 %

10.36 %

10.24 %

10.33 %





































































Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024 Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance

for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:



















Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 349,101

$ 351,805

$ 354,397

$ 359,852

$ 330,219 Total loans

$ 21,977,570

$ 22,149,209

$ 22,380,852

$ 22,320,815

$ 21,265,247 Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(1,057,893)

(1,080,903)

(1,228,706)

(1,081,403)

(864,924) Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 20,919,677

$ 21,068,306

$ 21,152,146

$ 21,239,412

$ 20,400,323 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse

Purchase Program

1.67 %

1.67 %

1.68 %

1.69 %

1.62 %





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net gains

and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities:



















Noninterest expense

$ 140,301

$ 141,545

$ 140,338

$ 152,842

$ 135,848





















Net interest income

$ 265,382

$ 267,774

$ 261,691

$ 258,786

$ 238,244 Noninterest income

41,301

39,837

41,099

46,003

38,870 Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(235)

584

3,178

(903)

(35) Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-

-

224

10,723

298 Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities

41,536

39,253

37,697

36,183

38,607 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities

$ 306,918

$ 307,027

$ 299,388

$ 294,969

$ 276,851 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities

45.71 %

46.10 %

46.87 %

51.82 %

49.07 %





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains

and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities,

merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:



















Noninterest expense

$ 140,301

$ 141,545

$ 140,338

$ 152,842

$ 135,848 Less: merger related expenses

-

-

63

4,381

- Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

3,554

- Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

$ 140,301

$ 141,545

$ 140,275

$ 144,907

$ 135,848





















Net interest income

$ 265,382

$ 267,774

$ 261,691

$ 258,786

$ 238,244 Noninterest income

41,301

39,837

41,099

46,003

38,870 Less: net (loss) gain on sale or write down of assets

(235)

584

3,178

(903)

(35) Less: net gain on sale or write-up of securities

-

-

224

10,723

298 Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities

41,536

39,253

37,697

36,183

38,607 Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities

$ 306,918

$ 307,027

$ 299,388

$ 294,969

$ 276,851 Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or

write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment

45.71 %

46.10 %

46.85 %

49.13 %

49.07 %

