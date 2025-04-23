Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Wraps Modern Performance Technology In Retro Style

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited to 1,500 examples, the newest 911 is a callback to the disco era

Atlanta., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta . Porsche is introducing the 911 Spirit 70, the third 911 in a series of limited production Heritage Design models that pay tribute to the past. The latest model celebrates the 1970s and early 1980s. A total of 1,500 examples will be offered globally, following in the footsteps of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and the 911 Sport Classic. The 911 Spirit 70 takes advantage of the latest high-performance powertrain and chassis technology from Porsche by using the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive as its basis. Thus, it shares the same standard equipment as the new 911 GTS models including the high-voltage system, eTurbo, electric motor and 3.6-liter flat-six engine developing a total system output of 532 hp and 449 lb.-ft. of torque.

“The limited-edition collector's items are particularly desirable for our customers worldwide,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic.“The first two models in the Heritage Design strategy generated a great deal of enthusiasm and we were delighted with their success. Today we are proud to present the third, highly exclusive model.”

The aesthetic differences of the new model are immediately apparent. Olive Neo, a rich, green paint color created especially for the 911 Spirit 70 , stands out prominently. Sport Classic center locking wheels, 20-inch in the front and 21-inch in the rear, bear accents in Bronzite, a gold-grey color that complements the body. Both the cabriolet top and windshield frame are finished in black, lending further emphasis to the body and wheels.

“The Heritage Design models occupy a special position within our product strategy from a design perspective,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche.“The limited-edition sports cars visualize what makes the Porsche brand so special. Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history – and these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car.”

A trio of decorative stripes run parallel with the hood with elongated“911” letters reminiscent of decals used in the 1970s. The contrasting stripes are on the cabriolet top. Much like the two preceding Heritage Design models, decorative side graphics with Porsche lettering and a Lollipop in satin black with an individual start number nod to Porsche motorsport heritage. Customers who prefer not to have the decals may also specify their vehicle without those elements.

A special version of the Porsche crest nearly identical to the version used in 1963 decorates the hood. Meanwhile, Gold plated“Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” badges on the front fenders help distinguish this as a special model within the limited edition Heritage Design product portfolio. At the rear, a Porsche Heritage badge rests on the engine grille at the rear of the vehicle where both the gold plated PORSCHE lettering and model designation are visible.

Porsche used special fabric upholstery to characterize the first two Heritage Design models. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition used corduroy, and the 911 Sport Classic offered cloth with a Pepita pattern. That theme continues with the 911 Spirit 70, where the seat centers and several other interior elements are finished in a black and Olive Neo Pasha pattern. Different sized, intentionally arranged rectangles create the visual of movement in the pattern similar to a checkered flag flying in the wind. Rather than the velour used in past Pasha interiors, the material used to upholster the seats is a combination of textile and flock yarn for a sporty feel and comfort on long trips.

The seat centers of the 18-way Sport Seats Plus, the door panel inserts and even the inside of the glove compartment are covered in the Pasha pattern. The decorative inlays on the seat backrests and the trim on the dashboard are also available in Pasha as no-cost options. A reversible front trunk mat in Pasha is also included in the list of standard equipment. Aside from the Pasha accents, the car features a leather interior upholstered in Basalt Black Club leather with deviated stitching in Olive Neo.

The instrument cluster combines historic design with state-of-the-art technology. The high-resolution 12.65-inch display has white pointers and scale lines in analog format. Green digits are reminiscent of vintage Porsche sports cars, and the model lettering is elegantly integrated into the fully digital tachometer. White pointers and green digits also characterize the special version of the Sport Chrono stopwatch.

Porsche Design has created a high-quality chronograph which is available exclusively for buyers of the latest collector's item. With numerous details, it is visually reminiscent of the 911 Spirit 70. For example, the shiny black Pasha pattern on the dial is inspired by the seat centers of its motorized role model.

The 911 Spirit 70 is expected to begin arriving in U.S. Porsche Centers in late summer 2025 with an MSRP of $240,000 excluding $2,250 for delivery, processing and handling. The Total Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) shown excludes taxes, title, registration, other optional or regionally required equipment, dealer charges, and any potential tariffs.

