Customers Can Now Buy The 2024 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato In Charlotte, North Carolina

Designed to conquer the road less traveled, this bold machine takes inspiration from rally legends. Its raised suspension-44 mm higher than the Huracán EVO-delivers greater ground clearance, giving drivers the confidence to handle gravel, sand or even rugged trails. The wider track adds to its stability, while reinforced underbody protection, prominent wheel arches and an aggressive front skid plate echo its raw determination.

Beneath the sculpted body lies a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, pushing out 610 CV (449 kW) and 560 Nm of torque. With a blistering 0-100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h, the Sterrato balances brute force with refined handling. That balance is perfected with Lamborghini's Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system, which continuously adapts to road conditions and driving input. With modes like Strada, Sport and the all-new Rally setting, the Sterrato is just as composed off-road as it is on the highway.

Inside, the cockpit is purpose-built for adventure. Carbon bi-shell sport seats, a titanium rear arch, four-point harnesses and aluminum floor mats make every journey feel like a motorsport event. All controls are within reach, and the customizable digital displays ensure vital information is never more than a glance away.

A roof-mounted airscoop doesn't just add flair-it feeds the engine cleaner air in dusty terrain, helping it breathe freely when pushing through the elements. Meanwhile, Lamborghini Connect adds another layer of innovation. The system allows for remote monitoring of performance metrics and perimeter movement, while Drive Recorder and Board Diaries capture every pulse-quickening moment of the ride.

Performance is complemented by safety, with features including an electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system, knee airbags and collapsible structures designed to absorb impact energy.

