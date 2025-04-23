403
Trump Pressures Fed For Rate Cuts But Affirms Powell’S Position
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump clarified Tuesday he will not dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell despite escalating demands for immediate interest rate reductions, a stance that briefly calmed markets after days of turbulence.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump asserted,“I have no intention of firing him,” but stressed,“I want rates lowered now-this is the perfect time.”
The S&P 500 fell 3% earlier this week as investors weighed Trump's threats against Powell, whom he labeled a“major loser” days prior. Annual U.S. inflation eased to 2.4% in March, nearing the Fed 's 2% target, while core inflation dipped to 2.8%.
Despite this, Fed officials resist cuts, citing risks from Trump 's 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, which economists warn could reignite price pressures. The central bank's benchmark rate remains at 4%-4.25%, a 22-year high, with policymakers emphasizing data-driven decisions.
Powell's term as chair extends to May 2026, protected by legal precedent requiring“cause” for removal, though Trump's team reportedly explores loopholes. Tariff tensions further complicate the outlook.
Trump signaled a potential rollback of China duties to“substantial” levels below 145%, spurring a Wall Street rally. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advocated“rebalancing” trade rather than decoupling, aligning with markets hoping for eased tensions.
U.S. Economic Crossroads
Meanwhile, the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index fell 0.7% in March, reflecting slumping consumer sentiment and manufacturing orders-a warning of slowing growth.
Legal experts highlight ambiguity in the Federal Reserve Act, which shields board members but omits explicit protections for the chair. A pending Supreme Court case on presidential removal powers over independent agencies could reshape this dynamic.
Analysts warn ousting Powell might trigger bond yield spikes, dollar weakness, and equity sell-offs, destabilizing global markets. Trump's dual focus-pressuring the Fed while navigating trade wars-underscores a precarious balancing act.
With economic growth projected at 1.6% for 2025, businesses face uncertainty from tariffs, rate policy, and political brinkmanship. As Powell navigates these crosscurrents, the Fed's independence remains a linchpin for financial stability, even as Trump's demands grow louder.
