JBS Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle For NYSE Listing As Shareholder Vote Looms
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian meat giant JBS secured U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval for its dual listing plan, setting the stage for a May 23 shareholder vote that could reshape its global financial footprint.
Regulatory filings show the company will migrate its shares to a Dutch holding entity, JBS N.V., enabling simultaneous trading on Brazil's B3 and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as early as June.
Controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos and state-owned BNDESPar, which together hold over 40% of voting power, agreed to abstain from the decision. Minority investors controlling 30% of free float will determine the outcome.
BNDESPar negotiated a R$500 million ($88 million) compensation clause if JBS shares underperform post-listing. JBS trades at 4.7x EV/EBITDA on B3, dwarfed by U.S. rivals Tyson Foods (8.4x) and Hormel (12.1x).
Analysts estimate a NYSE listing could double its R$75 billion ($13.1 billion) market cap by aligning valuations. The move would grant access to passive funds managing $12 trillion in U.S. index-linked assets.
The company operates 600 facilities across 24 countries, employs 280,000 workers, and supplies 330,000 clients globally. Its shares surged 100% in 12 months on B3 amid optimism about U.S. market access.
BNDESPar's 2007 R$8.1 billion investment has yielded R$22.7 billion in returns, outperforming Brazil's benchmark index by 4% annually. Environmental groups and some lawmakers oppose the listing, citing Amazon deforestation links.
JBS denies wrongdoing, emphasizing compliance upgrades since 2017 corruption probes. A failed 2018 listing attempt followed Batista family legal issues, now resolved.
Approval would make JBS the first Brazilian firm with primary NYSE-B3 dual listing, testing appetite for emerging-market protein producers amid shifting trade dynamics. Trading is projected to start June 12 if shareholders endorse the plan.
