1Win Lights Up 1,000 Households In Dharavi

1win Charity has taken action to improve people's lives in Dharavi, one of Mumbai's most densely populated areas. As part of its global We Care. We Share' mission, 1win provided portable solar lamps and food kits to over 250 families, ensuring that children and their parents have access to a reliable and sustainable source of light.The 1win's Light for Dharavi initiative aligns with the broader vision for the area's development. With solar-powered lamps, 1win has offered more than 1,000 residents a practical and immediate lighting solution that will make their days brighter while they await improved housing. Even after the state program is implemented, the families will be able to take their solar lamps from 1win into their new future homes.In addition to that, 1win's volunteers immediately installed some of the donated lamps in the frequently used community areas, such as narrow streets and more open squares, making these places safer for the children to walk through and play in during the dark hours.This initiative was carried out with the support of famous. As they actively participated in the distribution efforts, Nia and Gurmeet shared their impressions about 1win's Light for Dharavi campaign, Light is a tool to living longer and feeling safer about tomorrowbeing able to cook if you are a mom, being able to work if you are a dad, for kids, it is a chance to study or play games. Seeing so many homes illuminated makes our hearts full. Thank you to 1win for making a difference for hundreds of people across Dharavi.Through projects like this, 1win continues to expand its charitable efforts, demonstrating a strong commitment to uplifting communities and fostering real change where it is needed most.



1win is the philanthropic branch of 1win, committed to sustainability and community development. Guided by the motto We Care. We Share', 1win Charity supports underserved communities around the world and focuses on humanitarian aid, recycling, and healthcare initiatives. Through strategic collaboration with key opinion leaders and NGOs, the brand drives meaningful change.



