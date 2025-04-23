CIBSE And International Code Council Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Strengthen Global Collaboration In Building Services And Code Development

MENAFN - Pressat) CIBSE and the International Code Council (ICC) have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant step towards enhanced international collaboration in the development, promotion and application of best practices across the built environment.

The MOU formalises a shared commitment by both organisations to collaborate on areas of mutual interest, with the aim of leveraging their respective expertise and resources to benefit members and the wider industry.

Through this MOU, CIBSE and ICC will work together to:



Identify and collaborate on shared priorities that support the advancement of building safety, sustainability and performance

Jointly promote educational programmes, technical publications and events

Encourage the exchange of knowledge through participation in technical initiatives and subject matter expert groups Facilitate ongoing dialogue and engagement at the organisational level

Dr Anastasia Mylona, Technical Director at CIBSE, commented: "This MOU reflects CIBSE's ongoing commitment to international collaboration in shaping a safer, more sustainable built environment. By working closely with the ICC, we can amplify our collective impact and share valuable expertise that supports the development of robust standards and guidance for our global communities."

Matt Sigler, PMG Executive Director at ICC said: "Partnering with CIBSE provides a unique opportunity to align our efforts and expand the global reach of effective building codes and technical excellence. Together, we can foster innovation, enhance public safety and support the evolving needs of the built environment around the world."

CIBSE and ICC have also committed to maintaining the integrity of each other's intellectual property, ensuring that any use of copyrighted materials is subject to appropriate permissions and acknowledgements.

This MOU reflects the growing importance of global dialogue in shaping the future of the built environment and reinforces both organisations' dedication to supporting their members through shared knowledge and international collaboration.