UK Confirms Ministerial Ukraine Peace Talks In London Postponed


2025-04-23 06:16:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that peace negotiations aimed at resolving Russia's war against Ukraine - planned at the level of foreign ministers from the UK, the U.S., France, Germany, and Ukraine - have been postponed.

This was reported by The Guardian , citing a statement from the UK Foreign Office, as relayed by Ukrinform.

In a brief statement, the UK Foreign Office said that ministerial meetings that had been scheduled to start this morning would not now take place and would be replaced by behind the scenes discussions held by officials.

The Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the matter.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia trying to push U.S. out of negotiations

As Ukrinform previously reported, negotiations involving representatives of the US, UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine were scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday. These talks were intended as a continuation of discussions held last week in Paris, which included French President Emmanuel Macron.

It was expected that high-ranking officials from the foreign ministries of the aforementioned countries would participate. The U.S. delegation was supposed to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as President Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. However, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced on Tuesday that Rubio would not be attending the meeting in London.

Meanwhile, Sky News also reported that the top diplomats from the UK, U.S., France, Germany, and Ukraine had postponed the meeting originally planned for Wednesday in London.

Instead, high-ranking officials from these countries will participate in the negotiations.

It was also noted that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will still be in London and is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, David Lammy.

