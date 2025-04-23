Yermak, Umerov, Sybiha Arrive In London

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha have arrived in London.

As reported by Ukrinform, Yermak shared the news on Telegram .

According to him, "Despite everything, we continue working for peace."

"As agreed in Paris, we will meet with our American and European counterparts who are currently in the British capital," said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Yermak emphasized that "the path to peace is not easy, but Ukraine has been and remains committed to peace efforts. Back in Jeddah in March and later at other meetings, Ukraine clearly demonstrated that it is not an obstacle to peace."

He noted that discussions in London will focus on ways to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a comprehensive resolution process and the achievement of a just and lasting peace.

UK confirms ministerial Ukraine peace talks in London postponed

Earlier, the UK Foreign Office confirmed that peace talks on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine, scheduled for Wednesday at the level of foreign ministers from the UK, U.S., France, Germany, and Ukraine, had been postponed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, negotiations involving representatives of the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine were scheduled in London on April 23 as a continuation of talks held last week in Paris with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron.