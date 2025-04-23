U.S. Expects Territorial Concessions From Ukraine And Russia J.D. Vance
He made the remarks on Wednesday, April 23, while on a visit to India, Ukrinform reports, citing Bloomberg .
“The current lines, somewhere close to them is where you're ultimately, I think, going to draw the new lines in the conflict,” Vance told reporters.
He added that doing so would mean both Ukraine and Russia would have to give up some territory each side currently controls.
According to him, the time has come for both sides to say“yes” to the U.S. proposal, or the United States will withdraw from the negotiation process.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that he is ready to abandon efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine if a deal is not reached between the parties soon.Read also: UK confirms ministerial Ukraine peace talks in London postponed
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia is afraid of real negotiations, and is attempting to push the United States out of the peace talks to assert its own leadership.
