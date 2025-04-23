Meeting Of Ukrainian, UK Foreign, Defense Ministers Begins In London

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov have begun a meeting in London with their British counterparts, David Lammy (Foreign Secretary) and John Healey (Defense Secretary).

This was reported by Sybiha on social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha stated that he had arrived in London together with the Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and Defense Minister Umerov to meet with partners and work toward achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

"Our first meeting in London is between ministers of foreign affairs and defense together with Rustem Umerov, David Lammy, and John Healey," he wrote.

He added that the parties will discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine and ensure long-term peace and security, and thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership and support.

UK confirms ministerial Ukraine peacein London postponed

As previously reported by Ukrinform, talks involving representatives of the U.S., UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine were scheduled to be held in London on Wednesday.