Second Polio Case Of The Year Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
According to the Peshawar Health Department, the case was verified by the National Institute of Health. The province's first polio case this year was reported from Dera Ismail Khan in January.
With this latest case, the total number of polio cases reported across Pakistan in 2025 has risen to seven: four in Sindh, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one in Punjab.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of vaccination campaigns to prevent further spread of the virus.
