Taylor Morrison Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 1,896,019
|
|
$ 1,699,752
|
|
11.5 %
|
Home Closings Revenue, Net
|
$ 1,830,068
|
|
$ 1,636,255
|
|
11.8 %
|
Home Closings Gross Margin
|
$ 438,708
|
|
$ 393,046
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
24.0 %
|
|
24.0 %
|
|
0 bps change
|
Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin
|
$ 453,586
|
|
$ 393,046
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
24.8 %
|
|
24.0 %
|
|
80 bps increase
|
SG&A
|
$ 176,624
|
|
$ 170,164
|
|
3.8 %
|
% of Home Closings Revenue
|
9.7 %
|
|
10.4 %
|
|
70 bps decrease
Earnings Conference Call Webcast
Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its results today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at on the Investor Relations portion of the site under the Events tab. Call participants are asked to register for the event here to receive a unique passcode and dial-in information. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.
About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands-including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016 to 2025, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report .
For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words ""anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "can," "could," "might," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.
Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: inflation or deflation; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; the seasonality of our business; the physical impacts of climate change and the increased focus by third-parties on sustainability issues; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; failure to develop and maintain relationships with suitable land banks; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations, including as a result of tariffs; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to instability in the banking system; risks associated with civil unrest, acts of terrorism, threats to national security, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events; the scale and scope of current and future public health events, including pandemics and epidemics; any failure of lawmakers to agree on a budget or appropriation legislation to fund the federal government's operations (also known as a government shutdown), and financial markets' and businesses' reactions to any such failure; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.
In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.
|
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Home closings revenue, net
|
$ 1,830,068
|
|
$ 1,636,255
|
Land closings revenue
|
4,261
|
|
7,225
|
Financial services revenue, net
|
51,193
|
|
46,959
|
Amenity and other revenue
|
10,497
|
|
9,313
|
Total revenue
|
1,896,019
|
|
1,699,752
|
Cost of home closings
|
1,391,360
|
|
1,243,209
|
Cost of land closings
|
3,489
|
|
5,202
|
Financial services expenses
|
28,321
|
|
25,143
|
Amenity and other expenses
|
9,575
|
|
9,353
|
Total cost of revenue
|
1,432,745
|
|
1,282,907
|
Gross margin
|
463,274
|
|
416,845
|
Sales, commissions and other marketing costs
|
109,076
|
|
102,600
|
General and administrative expenses
|
67,548
|
|
67,564
|
Net income from unconsolidated entities
|
(1,975)
|
|
(2,751)
|
Interest expense/(income), net
|
8,499
|
|
(43)
|
Other expense, net
|
1,557
|
|
595
|
Income before income taxes
|
278,569
|
|
248,880
|
Income tax provision
|
64,838
|
|
57,719
|
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests
|
213,731
|
|
191,161
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(265)
|
|
(891)
|
Net income
|
$ 213,466
|
|
$ 190,270
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 2.11
|
|
$ 1.79
|
Diluted
|
$ 2.07
|
|
$ 1.75
|
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
101,245
|
|
106,457
|
Diluted
|
103,017
|
|
108,564
|
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 377,815
|
|
$ 487,151
|
Restricted cash
|
288
|
|
15
|
Total cash
|
378,103
|
|
487,166
|
Owned inventory
|
6,225,039
|
|
6,162,889
|
Consolidated real estate not owned
|
126,395
|
|
71,195
|
Total real estate inventory
|
6,351,434
|
|
6,234,084
|
Land deposits
|
302,583
|
|
299,668
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
225,100
|
|
207,936
|
Lease right of use assets
|
64,960
|
|
68,057
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
|
387,787
|
|
370,642
|
Other receivables, net
|
212,196
|
|
217,703
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
475,192
|
|
439,721
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
76,248
|
|
76,248
|
Property and equipment, net
|
247,328
|
|
232,709
|
Goodwill
|
663,197
|
|
663,197
|
Total assets
|
$ 9,384,128
|
|
$ 9,297,131
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 276,526
|
|
$ 270,266
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
550,897
|
|
632,250
|
Lease liabilities
|
75,047
|
|
78,998
|
Income taxes payable
|
67,057
|
|
2,243
|
Customer deposits
|
242,718
|
|
239,151
|
Estimated development liabilities
|
4,365
|
|
4,365
|
Senior notes, net
|
1,470,893
|
|
1,470,454
|
Loans payable and other borrowings
|
436,965
|
|
475,569
|
Revolving credit facility borrowings
|
-
|
|
-
|
Mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings
|
175,741
|
|
174,460
|
Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned
|
126,395
|
|
71,195
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 3,426,604
|
|
$ 3,418,951
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,957,524
|
|
5,878,180
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 9,384,128
|
|
$ 9,297,131
|
Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Homes Closed
|
|
Home Closings Revenue, Net
|
|
Average Selling Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
East
|
1,110
|
|
933
|
|
19.0 %
|
|
$ 625,714
|
|
$ 541,730
|
|
15.5 %
|
|
$ 564
|
|
$ 581
|
|
(2.9 %)
|
Central
|
883
|
|
832
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
477,494
|
|
472,032
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
541
|
|
567
|
|
(4.6) %
|
West
|
1,055
|
|
966
|
|
9.2 %
|
|
726,860
|
|
622,493
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
689
|
|
644
|
|
7.0 %
|
Total
|
3,048
|
|
2,731
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
$ 1,830,068
|
|
$ 1,636,255
|
|
11.8 %
|
|
$ 600
|
|
$ 599
|
|
0.2 %
|
Net Sales Orders:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Net Sales Orders
|
|
Sales Value
|
|
Average Selling Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
East
|
1,391
|
|
1,295
|
|
7.4 %
|
|
$ 721,027
|
|
$ 776,861
|
|
(7.2 %)
|
|
$ 518
|
|
$ 600
|
|
(13.7 %)
|
Central
|
867
|
|
904
|
|
(4.1 %)
|
|
449,363
|
|
478,419
|
|
(6.1 %)
|
|
518
|
|
529
|
|
(2.1) %
|
West
|
1,116
|
|
1,487
|
|
(24.9 %)
|
|
828,905
|
|
984,483
|
|
(15.8 %)
|
|
743
|
|
662
|
|
12.2 %
|
Total
|
3,374
|
|
3,686
|
|
(8.5 %)
|
|
$ 1,999,295
|
|
$ 2,239,763
|
|
(10.7 %)
|
|
$ 593
|
|
$ 608
|
|
(2.5 %)
|
Sales Order Backlog:
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
Sold Homes in Backlog
|
|
Sales Value
|
|
Average Selling Price
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
East
|
2,018
|
|
2,433
|
|
(17.1) %
|
|
$ 1,286,197
|
|
$ 1,715,398
|
|
(25.0) %
|
|
$ 637
|
|
$ 705
|
|
(9.6 %)
|
Central
|
1,082
|
|
1,371
|
|
(21.1) %
|
|
640,443
|
|
870,550
|
|
(26.4) %
|
|
592
|
|
635
|
|
(6.8) %
|
West
|
1,968
|
|
2,440
|
|
(19.3 %)
|
|
1,434,734
|
|
1,662,190
|
|
(13.7 %)
|
|
729
|
|
681
|
|
7.0 %
|
Total
|
5,068
|
|
6,244
|
|
(18.8) %
|
|
$ 3,361,374
|
|
$ 4,248,138
|
|
(20.9) %
|
|
$ 663
|
|
$ 680
|
|
(2.5 %)
|
Ending Active Selling Communities:
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
|
Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
East
|
137
|
|
113
|
|
21.2 %
|
Central
|
94
|
|
93
|
|
1.1 %
|
West
|
113
|
|
125
|
|
(9.6 %)
|
Total
|
344
|
|
331
|
|
3.9 %
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide our investors with supplemental information relating to: (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin, (iv) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (v) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.
Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share and adjusted income before income taxes and related margin are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income/(loss) available to the Company excluding, to the extent applicable in a given period, the impact of inventory and real estate impairment charges, impairment of investment in unconsolidated entities, pre-acquisition abandonment charges, gains/losses on land transfers to joint ventures, extinguishment of debt, net, and legal reserves or settlements that the Company deems not to be in the ordinary course of business and in the case of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, the tax impact due to such items. Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding inventory impairment charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude, as applicable, interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, inventory and real estate impairment charges, impairment of investment in unconsolidated entities, pre-acquisition abandonment charges, gains/losses on land transfers to joint ventures, extinguishment of debt, net and legal reserves or settlements that the Company deems not to be in the ordinary course of business, in each case, as applicable in a given period. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance cost/(premium), net, and less mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents ("net homebuilding debt"), by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our segments, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall financial leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.
We believe that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.
A reconciliation of (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin, (iv) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (v) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the comparable GAAP measures is presented below.
|
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 213,466
|
|
$ 190,270
|
Inventory impairment charges
|
14,878
|
|
-
|
Tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items
|
(3,463)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 224,881
|
|
$ 190,270
|
Basic weighted average number of shares
|
101,245
|
|
106,457
|
Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic
|
$ 2.22
|
|
$ 1.79
|
Diluted weighted average number of shares
|
103,017
|
|
108,564
|
Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted
|
$ 2.18
|
|
$ 1.75
|
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Income before income taxes
|
$ 278,569
|
|
$ 248,880
|
Inventory impairment charges
|
14,878
|
|
-
|
Adjusted income before income taxes
|
$ 293,447
|
|
$ 248,880
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,896,019
|
|
$ 1,699,752
|
Income before income taxes margin
|
14.7 %
|
|
14.6 %
|
Adjusted income before income taxes margin
|
15.5 %
|
|
14.6 %
|
Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Home closings revenue, net
|
$ 1,830,068
|
|
$ 1,636,255
|
Cost of home closings
|
1,391,360
|
|
1,243,209
|
Home closings gross margin
|
$ 438,708
|
|
$ 393,046
|
Inventory impairment charges
|
14,878
|
|
-
|
Adjusted home closings gross margin
|
$ 453,586
|
|
$ 393,046
|
Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue
|
24.0 %
|
|
24.0 %
|
Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue
|
24.8 %
|
|
24.0 %
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests
|
$ 213,731
|
|
$ 191,161
|
Interest expense/(income), net
|
8,499
|
|
(43)
|
Amortization of capitalized interest
|
24,773
|
|
23,625
|
Income tax provision
|
64,838
|
|
57,719
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,696
|
|
3,138
|
EBITDA
|
$ 313,537
|
|
$ 275,600
|
Non-cash compensation expense
|
7,785
|
|
5,483
|
Inventory impairment charges
|
14,878
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 336,200
|
|
$ 281,083
|
Total revenue
|
$ 1,896,019
|
|
$ 1,699,752
|
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as a percentage of total revenue
|
11.3 %
|
|
11.2 %
|
EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
|
16.5 %
|
|
16.2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue
|
17.7 %
|
|
16.5 %
|
Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratios Reconciliation
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
Total debt
|
$ 2,083,599
|
|
$ 2,120,483
|
|
$ 2,093,499
|
Plus: unamortized debt issuance cost, net
|
6,177
|
|
6,616
|
|
7,935
|
Less: mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings
|
(175,741)
|
|
(174,460)
|
|
(183,174)
|
Total homebuilding debt
|
$ 1,914,035
|
|
$ 1,952,639
|
|
$ 1,918,260
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,957,524
|
|
5,878,180
|
|
5,426,168
|
Total capitalization
|
$ 7,871,559
|
|
$ 7,830,819
|
|
$ 7,344,428
|
Total homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio
|
24.3 %
|
|
24.9 %
|
|
26.1 %
|
Total homebuilding debt
|
$ 1,914,035
|
|
$ 1,952,639
|
|
$ 1,918,260
|
Less: cash and cash equivalents
|
(377,815)
|
|
(487,151)
|
|
(554,287)
|
Net homebuilding debt
|
$ 1,536,220
|
|
$ 1,465,488
|
|
$ 1,363,973
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
5,957,524
|
|
5,878,180
|
|
5,426,168
|
Total capitalization
|
$ 7,493,744
|
|
$ 7,343,668
|
|
$ 6,790,141
|
Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio
|
20.5 %
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
20.1 %
CONTACT:
Mackenzie Aron, VP Investor Relations
(407) 906-6262
[email protected]
SOURCE Taylor Morrison Home Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment