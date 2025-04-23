403
Russia, Uzbekistan Reinforce Economic Partnership Amidst Int'l Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 23 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Wednesday that trade and economic relations between Russia and Uzbekistan are witnessing steady growth, noting that both sides have identified practical avenues to expand joint cooperation despite ongoing global economic and political challenges.
During talks with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Samarkand, Lavrov stressed that relations between the two countries are based on principles of sovereign equality, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests.
He highlighted the increase in trade exchange between Moscow and Tashkent despite political pressure, unlawful unilateral sanctions, and accelerating disruptions in the global economic system.
Lavrov added that upcoming discussions will cover key bilateral issues and the regional agenda, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to enhancing stability in Central Asia and expanding strategic cooperation in the face of common challenges.
On his part, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov emphasized the symbolic significance of the meeting, particularly as it comes ahead of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
He described the occasion as a symbol of heroism, unity, and shared historical achievement, adding that preparations are underway for a commemorative celebration in Moscow, with the participation of both countries' leadership.
Saidov also pointed out that the current talks mark an advanced step towards opening new avenues of cooperation in line with directives from the leaders of both countries. He underscored the importance of enhancing economic and investment integration within a growing partnership that reflects mutual interests.
The Russian foreign minister arrived in Uzbekistan on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at revitalizing political dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations on various levels. (end)


