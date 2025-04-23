403
Japan Mulling Expanding US LNG Imports For Tariff Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 23 (KUNA) -- The Japanese government has begun full-scale discussions on expanding imports of liquefied natural gas from the US, believing that the move will serve as a powerful bargaining chip in bilateral tariff negotiations, Jiji Press Agency reported Wednesday.
In the Japan-US negotiations on Tokyo's request for a review of the tariff policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump, the focus is on what concrete measures Japan will take to reduce its trade surplus as demanded by Washington, the report said.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in a television program of public broadcaster NHK on Sunday that expansion of LNG imports will be examined as a bargaining chip, considering that Trump is giving priority to eliminating his country's trade deficit with Japan.
At a meeting between Trump and Ishiba in February, the two governments agreed to increase Japan's imports of US LNG.
In 2024, Japan imported JPY 542.6 billion (USD 3.8 billion) of LNG from the US. By country, the US, with a share of 8.7 percent, was the fourth-biggest LNG exporter to Japan after Australia, Malaysia and Russia.
While Japan's LNG imports from Russia totaled JPY 548.1 billion (USD 3.9 billion) last year, diversifying suppliers is a challenge for the Asian nation from the viewpoint of energy security as the risk of supply disruption has become evident due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (end)
