Kuwaiti Acting PM Receives Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Dr. Faiq Zaidane and his accompanying delegation on occasion of his official visit to the country.
Attending the meeting were President of the Kuwaiti Supreme Judicial Council and Head of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Adel Bouresli, Chief of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz A-Dakheel and Iraqi ambassador to the country Al-Manhal Al-Safi. (end)
