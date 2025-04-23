Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets US Deputy Secretary Of State

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met with Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America, HE Christopher Landau, in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and explored avenues to further strengthen and promote them across various sectors.

The US Deputy Secretary of State expressed appreciation for Qatar's ongoing efforts in facilitating the release of US citizens from Afghanistan and acknowledged Qatar's prominent role in mediating conflicts in the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.