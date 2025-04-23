The Alkaline Water Company Announces New Distribution Agreement With Major Arizona Beverage Distributor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alkaline Water Company, Inc. (OTC: WTER -- hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), a leader in the beverage industry known for its purified alkaline water, enhanced with Himalayan rock salt, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with a leading beverage distributor in Arizona. The first shipments under this new agreement began this week, marking an important milestone in the Company's strategic revitalization plan.

Strategic Partnership

This partnership with a major Arizona-based distributor will dramatically expand Alkaline88's retail presence across the state. With access to over 9,000 retail locations throughout Arizona, this agreement positions our products to reach consumers through multiple channels including supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, and stadiums.

"We are thrilled to announce this new strategic distribution partnership," stated Ricky Wright, CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. "As we continue to rebuild our market presence, working with a distributor that has this level of market penetration will significantly enhance our ability to reach consumers across Arizona. Their extensive distribution network and industry expertise are exactly what we need to help restore Alkaline88's position in the premium water category."

Regional Expansion

This partnership brings together two Arizona-based companies, creating a strong local synergy. With comprehensive coverage throughout Arizona, our new distribution partner will make Alkaline88's complete product lineup - including 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 700ml, and 500ml packages - readily available to consumers throughout the state through their established retail relationships.

The agreement represents a key component of The Alkaline Water Company's strategic revitalization plan, which focuses on rebuilding relationships with key distribution partners to reestablish the brand's presence in markets where it previously demonstrated strong performance.

Immediate Implementation

The companies have already begun implementation of the distribution agreement, with the first shipments of Alkaline88 products leaving the distributor's centers this week. Consumers can expect to see expanded availability of Alkaline88's premium alkaline water products in stores throughout Arizona in the coming weeks.

"The speed with which we've been able to move from agreement to actual distribution is a testament to both companies' commitment to this partnership," Wright added. "This exclusive distribution arrangement for Arizona builds on our previous relationship and will help accelerate our strategic market recovery as we work to restore Alkaline88 in the region."

About The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTC: WTER), is a leader in the premium beverage industry, committed to providing superior, clean, and pure hydration solutions to consumers nationwide. The company's flagship Alkaline88® brand has built strong recognition and consumer loyalty due to its simple, clean ingredient profile. Alkaline88® is crafted using a proprietary electrolysis process that infuses purified water with Himalayan rock salt, trace minerals, and electrolytes, achieving a perfectly balanced 8.8 pH, free of chemicals and additives. Under the leadership of returning co-founder Ricky Wright as CEO, the company is implementing disciplined strategies to drive operational improvements, market expansion, and sustainable profitable growth. The company is currently working toward achieving full SEC reporting compliance with the engagement of a PCAOB-registered auditor.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE The Alkaline Water Company, Inc.

