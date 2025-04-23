Orkuveita Reykjavíkur - Green Bond Auction April 29Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) is holding a bond auction on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Bonds in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB will be offered for sale.

OR031033 GB bears 8,30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal instalments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 8,145 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3,70% fixed interest and is redeemable in the year 2037. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 7,850 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

OR0180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 38,216 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Fossar Investment Bank hf. oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq sustainable bonds market in Iceland.

Bids must be submitted to the email address ... before UTC 17:00 on Tuesday, April 29th, 2025. Transactions will be settled on Tuesday, May 6th, 2025.

Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Thorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: ...