Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Submarine Cable Expansion Enables Japan's Booming Digital Economy

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese Data Center Market was valued at USD 9.93 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 13.35 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.06%.

Some of the local data center operators present in the Japan data center market are NTT Communications, AT TOKYO, Fujitsu, IDC Frontier, Telehouse (KDDI), and ARTERIA Networks. Additionally, there are several regional and global operators such as Equinix, AirTrunk, MC Digital Realty, Colt Data Centre Services, STACK Infrastructure, and Digital Edge.

In response to the growing digital economy and ongoing digitalization in Japan, several new operators are entering the Japanese data center market. The new entrants in the Japan data center market include ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, Princeton Digital Group, NEXTDC, CyrusOne, EdgeConneX, Gaw Capital & GDS Services, Ada Infrastructure, Empyrion Digital, and SC Zeus Data Centers.

The Japan data center market is experiencing the emergence of self-built hyperscale data center facilities by major operators such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). This development is expected to impact the colocation market in Japan. Since these hyperscale operators store workloads in their own data center facilities, it may reduce the source of revenue generation for colocation operators.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and Kansai Electric Power Company (KEPCO) are two of the major utility and power providers in Japan, supplying electricity to data centers across the country. Some of their data center clients include NTT Communications, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, and STACK Infrastructure.

JAPAN DATA CENTER MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS



As the third-largest economy in the world, it boasts an advanced infrastructure, robust manufacturing capabilities, as well as a highly innovative IT and tech ecosystem.

Currently, several plans and construction projects are in the pipeline to achieve over 2.1 gigawatts (GW) of data center power capacity. Japan's data center market growth is primarily fueled by several key factors, including the growing reliance on cloud computing services, the increasing requirements for AI technologies, the trend of outsourcing IT services, and the movement toward data onshoring.

Despite having entry barriers and high construction costs, companies are choosing to establish their operations in main urban centers such as Tokyo and Osaka. These cities are expected to offer opportunities for growth over the coming years when compared with the other nations in the APAC region.

Currently, Japan has around 40 operational submarine cables. The country is witnessing investment in eight more submarine cables, which are expected to become operational by 2025-2027. Multiple submarine cables enable high-speed data transmission, decrease latency, as well as meet the increasing demand for broadband and cloud services, which are essential for Japan's digital economy. In January 2025, the Japanese Government announced its plans to relocate tech industries, including data centers and semiconductor factories to areas near low-carbon energy hubs. These hubs will include offshore wind farms and nuclear plants. The strategy, part of the "GX 2040 Vision," focuses on achieving sustainable growth by integrating energy efficiency with industrial competitiveness.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Japan colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Japan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Japan data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Japan data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming data center facilities in Japan



Facilities Covered (Existing): 112



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 47



Coverage: 18+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Japan



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Japan data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Tokyo



Osaka

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Tokyo



Osaka Other Cities

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Arup

AECOM

Daiwa House Industry

Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

Hibiya Engineering

ISG

Kajima Corporation

Keihanshin Building

Linesight

Marcai Design

Meiho Facility Works

Nikken Sekkei

NTT Facilities

Obayashi Corporation

Shinryo Corporation Taisei Corporation

Support Infrastructure Providers



3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Rehlko (Kohler)

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ Vertiv

Data Center Investors



AirTrunk

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

AT TOKYO

Colt Data Centre Services

Digital Edge

Equinix

Fujitsu

Goodman

Google

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

MC Digital Realty

Microsoft

NTT Communications

SCSK Corporation (NETXDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud TIS INTEC Group

New Entrants



Ada Infrastructure

CapitaLand

CyrusOne

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ESR

GDS Services

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers Yondr

Key Attributes:

