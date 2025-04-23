Embark On The“Green + Intelligent” Journey With CHINAPLAS 2025 - Global Business Opportunities Await

- Ms. Ada Leung, General Manager, Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd, CHINA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CHINAPLAS 2025 is about to kick off at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, PR China, on April 15-18, 2025. This world's leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industries will write a new chapter of transformation with more than 4,500 superior exhibitors and 380,000 sqm of exhibition area spanning across all 19 halls. Focusing on four key areas:“Circular Economy”,“Digitalization”,“Innovative Materials” and“High-end Technology, Made in China”, the Show will sing“Green + Smart Manufacturing” in harmony for the plastics and rubber industries.[Over 4,500 International Exhibitors Showcasing the Best]To raise the curtain on this renowned trade fair of the plastics and rubber industries, leading exhibitors including BASF, LG Chem, Lotte, Polyplastics, PGPICC, Jam, Reliance, SI Group, Formosa, Sinopec, Wanhua, CNPC, SinoChem, Kingfa, Arburg, Brueckner & Kiefel, SACMI, Starlinger, W&H, Reifenhäuser, Zerma, KraussMaffei, battenfeld-cincinnati, Nissei, Fanuc, Wittmann Battenfeld, JSW, Matsui, Kautex, Aoki, Asano, BKWELL, Tomra, Totani, Shaanxibeiren and Huayan will showcase how they are at forefront of innovative technologies.Out of 4,500+ global exhibitors, over 980 "Shining Niche" companies will exhibit at CHINAPLAS. There are 260 national "Little Giant" companies which will be also staged at the show, echoing the trend of“High-end Technology, Made in China” as well as industrial advancement.[Impressive Debut of Innovative Technology in the Greater Bay Area]New business opportunities for plastic materials and molding production emerge, as demand for plastic technology from applications including new energy vehicles, high-end medical care, humanoid robots and green packaging continues to grow. CHINAPLAS 2025 will also provide the debut stage for over 120 global and Asian innovative projects.Arkema will showcase the only commercial fluoropolymer available for long-term implantation and applications - its excellent biocompatibility and chemical inertness make it the perfect drug-eluting stent coating, combining the properties of resistance to enzymatic degradation, low inflammation triggering chance, and controllable drug release. PPA T6000 portfolio from BASF empowers revolution of new energy vehicles - its -40°C to 150°C heat-resistant performance ensures stability under extreme temperatures; it also offers excellent electrical isolation, especially for high-voltage busbars.“Replacing steel with plastic” is one of the hot topics in the trending humanoid robot industry, and PEEK, PA, ABS and LCP are polymer materials commonly used in humanoid robots. Walt will showcase DuraKraftTM PEEK, which has a density of only 1.3g/cm3 (50% lighter than aluminum alloy), but with a strength comparable to metal, drastically reducing the energy consumption of robotic arm payloads.[Green Technology Takes the Lead in Advanced Development]From the numerous zones of different themes to a series of concurrent events, every corner of the exhibition hall is linked up with "Sustainability", one of the key development directions. In the Recycling Tech Zone, Recycled Plastics Zone and Bioplastics Zone, exhibitors will present their signature technologies and solutions. The rPET Solid State Polymerization Machine Line from Aceretech is designed to increase the molecular weight of rPET particles without compromising the material's properties, ensuring the performance of applications to the recycling industry. The green gas technology from ALBA in Germany increases resource and energy efficiency for waste management thus raises recycling rate of domestic waste to over 98%.Walking into the Chemicals & Raw Materials Zone, you will see innovative sustainable solutions from influential exhibitors - for example, polypropylene products produced by Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals with guaranteed traceability and sustainability; recycled polycarbonate (rPC) developed by Wanhua Chemical; as well as ECOTRIA CR sustainable solution from SK Chemical.Especially worth mentioning is the post-consumer recycled PC material brought by Shanghai Aussel which is based on a single source of scrap car lights. Through disassembly, sorting, crushing, cleaning and granulation, these lights are then turned into high-performance“car-to-car” PCR materials, earning the world's first TUV source certification of used car lamps. KIEFEL GMBH's high-quality thermoforming equipment can process recyclable and bio-based materials, effectively solving the recycling issues in the food packaging industry for a sustainable future ahead.For concurrent events, the 6th CHINAPLAS x CPRJ Plastics Recycling & Circular Economy Conference and Showcase will be held to explore global trends, policy directions, recycling classifications, and innovations from prominent brands within the macro context of global plastics recycling and circular economy. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Plastic Packaging Forum will discuss the sustainability of plastic packaging from an international perspective and release the latest solutions. "The Plastics Circularity Journey" Production Line Live Demo will also be brought on-site, where prominent suppliers will join hands in demonstrating the entire process of food-grade PET and PE high-quality recycling, presenting how high-value utilization is achieved.[Intelligence in Digitalization]Intelligence is turning the plastics and rubber industries into“smarter” ones. CHINAPLAS will introduce various digital solutions, including but not limited to machine learning, artificial intelligence, mold monitoring, data image monitoring, vision inspection system, full servo automatic blow molding, system integration and collaborative robots as well as modular design systems. At the exhibition, both injection molding technology, precision extrusion lines integrated with IoT technology, as well as recycling and regeneration systems equipped with artificial intelligence can be seen. Process innovation can realize a double leap in both production efficiency and product precision, and improve overall efficiency of machinery and equipment while reducing the impact of the process on the environment.In digital transformation, the use of AI is remarkable - not only can it improve production efficiency, but it also can accelerate innovation and encourage new business models to arise. At the trade fair, numerous machinery and systems upgraded with AI technology will be seen. For example, in view of typical low-contrast defects in printing such as roller printing, scratches, ghost printing and watermarks, LUSTER LightTech has specifically developed AI models for low-contrast defects, effectively eliminating false alarms under strict detection parameters.The concurrent events will bring a variety of topics sharing AI with participants to understand the revolution brought about by AI technology as well as to nurture new paths for the industry. During panel discussion in the 3rd SciXplore Forum, the infinite possibilities of AI technology in the polymer industry will be discussed; at the Tech Talk, the innovative application of AI large models in silicone injection molding will be shared; at the innoGreen Hub, a series of“Green + Smart Manufacturing” talks will be held including“The Future of Quality Control: Benefits and Applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Polymer Industry” by Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Centre. Attendees will also get the insights from the representative of Yizumi on "Digital Transformation in 3C Electronics: AI-Driven High-Quality Development in Injection Molding".[More Than 70,000 Overseas Visitors Expected]The annual CHINAPLAS is a world stage for exhibitors and visitors to connect with each other in the plastics and rubber industries. In addition to high-quality exhibitors, solutions and products, the show attracts high-quality international buyers. This year, the show is expected to welcome over 330,000 visitors, of which more than 70,000 from overseas. More than 430 overseas and local buyer groups are confirmed to visit the exhibition, including the Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association, Indonesian Packaging Federation, Indonesian Plastic Recycling Association, Thai Plastic Manufacturers' Union, Vietnam Plastics Association, Vietnam Electronics Industries Association, All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association, Korea Packaging Association, Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and so on.Recently, China has already implemented unilateral visa-free access to 38 countries/regions, and extended visa-free access to 54 countries/regions for 240 hours in transit. The further expansion of the visa-free circle has favoured overseas visitors in joining the exhibition.CHINAPLAS 2025, the grand annual event for the plastics and rubber industries, is all set for exploration.“We are very excited to meet our friends from the plastics, rubber and the application industries from around the world at CHINAPLAS 2025,” said Ms. Ada Leung, General Manager of Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd.“We believe that the rich variety of exhibits, innovative technologies and thematic events held in the forthcoming CHINAPLAS, will bring new solutions and insights to the industries. See you all in Shenzhen!”For more information or enquires about the show, please visit or contact ....

