Paddy McKillen Announces London Protest Amid Ongoing Arbitration with Former Qatari Prime Minister

Rabbi-led demonstration outside Claridge's draws attention to Paddy McKillen's arbitration with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim over Maybourne Hotel Group ownership.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Property investor Paddy McKillen has introduced a new public component to his legal dispute with Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani (HBJ), Qatar's former Prime Minister. A peaceful demonstration was recently held outside Claridge's Hotel in London, reportedly arranged with McKillen's support, and led by Rabbi Pini Dunner of Los Angeles.The protest, held on Mother's Day, aimed to raise public awareness of McKillen's ongoing arbitration proceedings regarding ownership and financial interests tied to the Maybourne Hotel Group. This group includes renowned London properties such as Claridge's, The Connaught, The Berkeley, and The Emory. The arbitration addresses business disagreements surrounding the group's financial trajectory and McKillen's removal from its board in 2022.According to court records, McKillen has filed a related legal proceeding in France under Procedure #24178000495 at the Tribunal Judiciaire in Paris. His legal representation includes David Apelbaum (France) at ...l, Nathan Miller (U.S.) at ..., and Michael Gottlieb (U.S.) at ....Rabbi Dunner, a noted religious leader and pro-Israel advocate, has participated in weekly protests outside a residence in Bel Air, California, associated with HBJ. Media materials from these events are often shared publicly through Dunner's social platforms. Dunner's involvement has been facilitated through Miller Ink, a public relations firm representing McKillen's interests.Legal analysts observing the case note that the combination of legal proceedings and public demonstrations is unusual for commercial arbitration, which is typically confidential. Supporters of McKillen state that the protests serve to highlight issues of transparency and fairness, while some observers have raised concerns about the role of religious leaders in corporate matters, though no official objections have been filed.HBJ's representatives have stated that the protest activity mischaracterizes a private commercial disagreement and may hinder the arbitration process. The arbitration is expected to proceed in London later this year.

