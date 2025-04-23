New Curricula To Set A Benchmark For Quality Of Healthcare Professionals: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The government on Wednesday launched competency-based curricula for 10 allied and healthcare professions, which are designed to produce globally competent allied and healthcare professionals to address the increasing prevalence of diseases, and the growing demand for allied services.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), have launched the curricula.

Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava underscored the government's steadfast commitment to strengthening capacity building and improving the quality of education and training across all domains of the healthcare sector.

She highlighted that“the comprehensive revision and standardization of the curricula represent a pivotal step toward establishing consistency in educational content and delivery”.

“India is skilling its healthcare professionals not just for India, but for the globe. The curricula launched today will set a benchmark for the quality of healthcare professionals across various faculties,” she noted.

Underlining the importance of the professions for which new curriculum has been launched, Srivastava stated that "these professions play a crucial role in preventive, promotive, curative and rehabilitative healthcare”.

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the effectiveness of skill-based training, better align educational outcomes with industry needs, and promote greater career mobility and professional recognition for allied health professionals nationwide.

She further added that“the success of these curricula depends not only on their design and content but also on the strength of the systems that support their rollout”.

“This includes adequate institutional preparedness, faculty training, infrastructure development, and continuous monitoring to uphold quality standards. Digital modules of the curriculum will be crowd sourced to make them available to all for their capacity building so that the vision of Swastha Bharat can be promoted,” she mentioned.

Dr Yagna Unmesh Shukla, chairperson NCAHP, stated that“these curricula will ensure uniformity and an important step in the direction of actualizing the vision of 'One Nation, One Curriculum'. It is important to note that this marks the first phase of the curriculum rollout”.

Furthermore, the curricula have been carefully realigned with the regulatory standards and provisions outlined in the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021.