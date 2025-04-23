They Went For Inner Peace But Became Victims Of Brutal Violence: Bajrang Punia Mourns Loss Of Innocent Lives In Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has expressed grief over the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, stating that those who had travelled in pursuit of peace tragically became victims of senseless and brutal violence.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow situated in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination about 30 miles southeast of Srinagar, claiming at least 26 lives and leaving several others injured.

"The terrorist attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of the Kashmir Valley has shaken the entire nation. Those who had gone there in search of inner peace became victims of this brutal violence. May God grant peace to the souls of all the deceased and give their families the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Punia posted on X.

Dronacharya awardee chess coach, Ramesh RB shared a lengthy post, condemning the brutal act. "They did not ask about your ideology (ironically, the typical pro-terror left would also have got the same treatment but they are too dumb to even realise this), they did not ask about your political affiliations, they did not ask about your citizenship; they did not ask about your caste; they did not ask to which state you belong; they did not ask if you are rich or poor; they did not look at your skin colour. They were after only one thing to confirm before killing you.

"To my fellow brothers and sisters, throw out your petty differences and unite as a single force. Parents, teach your children what happened today and why it happened before the schools and media secularise them. Teach your children what, who, and why they did this. Let them know the truth unfiltered.

"Lastly, if we find ourselves in a similar situation, don't go alone without company; if not possible, proudly say Har Har Mahadev, Jai Shri Ram or Gayathri mantra. Never give in; don't beg," he posted on X.

In his previous post, Ramesh wrote, "The retaliation for Pahalgam should be so severe, and it will be. Om shanthi to the victims. Should never forget this. Should stop water sharing agreements permanently, zero trade and sports, reclaim and merge our land back to Bharath, free Balochistan, decimate terror enablers (army and ISI) completely."

Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.