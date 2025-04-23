Check Point Software Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results
| CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Products and licenses
|$
|114.1
|$
|100.3
|Security subscriptions
|290.6
|263.4
|Total revenues from products and security subscriptions
|404.7
|363.7
|Software updates, maintenance and services
|233.1
|235.1
|Total revenues
|637.8
|598.8
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of products and licenses
|23.0
|19.9
|Cost of security subscriptions
|21.4
|16.5
|Total cost of products and security subscriptions
|44.4
|36.4
|Cost of Software updates and maintenance
|32.1
|28.7
|Amortization of technology
|7.6
|5.8
|Total cost of revenues
|84.1
|70.9
|Research and development
|102.1
|99.2
|Selling and marketing
|225.4
|206.2
|General and administrative
|30.7
|28.6
|Total operating expenses
|442.3
|404.9
|Operating income
|195.5
|193.9
|Financial income, net
|27.3
|22.6
|Income before taxes on income
|222.8
|216.5
|Taxes on income
|31.9
|32.6
|Net income
|$
|190.9
|$
|183.9
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.77
|$
|1.64
|Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share
|107.9
|112.3
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.60
|Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
|111.4
|115.2
| CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS
|(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|637.8
|$
|598.8
|Non-GAAP operating income
|258.6
|252.0
|Non-GAAP net income
|246.2
|234.5
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.04
|Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share
|111.4
|115.2
| CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP operating income
|$
|195.5
|$
|193.9
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|41.2
|41.6
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) (*)
|21.9
|16.5
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|258.6
|$
|252.0
|GAAP net income
|$
|190.9
|$
|183.9
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|41.2
|41.6
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) (*)
|21.9
|16.5
|Taxes on the above items (3)
|(7.8
|)
|(7.5
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|246.2
|$
|234.5
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.60
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|0.37
|0.36
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) (*)
|0.2
|0.15
|Taxes on the above items (3)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.04
|Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share
|111.4
|115.2
|(1) Stock-based compensation:
|Cost of products and licenses
|$
|0.1
|$
|0.1
|Cost of software updates and maintenance
|2.1
|2.2
|Research and development
|14.7
|14.7
|Selling and marketing
|14.6
|15.9
|General and administrative
|9.7
|8.7
|41.2
|41.6
|(2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (*):
|Amortization of technology-cost of revenues
|7.6
|5.8
|Research and development
|1.5
|1.6
|Selling and marketing
|12.8
|9.1
|21.9
|16.5
|
(3) Taxes on the above items
|(7.8
|)
|(7.5
|)
|Total, net
|$
|55.3
|$
|50.6
(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.
| CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In millions)
ASSETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
| 2025
(Unaudited)
| 2024
(Audited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|450.2
|$
|506.2
|Marketable securities and short-term deposits
|1,012.0
|865.7
|Trade receivables, net
|399.7
|728.8
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|94.5
|92.7
|Total current assets
|1,956.4
|2,193.4
|Long-term assets:
|Marketable securities
|1,469.8
|1,411.9
|Property and equipment, net
|83.0
|80.8
|Deferred tax asset, net
|80.6
|74.7
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|1,877.9
|1,897.1
|Other assets
|90.2
|96.6
|Total long-term assets
|3,601.5
|3,561.1
|Total assets
|$
|5,557.9
|$
|5,754.5
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Deferred revenues
|$
|1,389.8
|$
|1,471.3
|Trade payables and other accrued liabilities
|394.8
|472.9
|Total current liabilities
|1,784.6
|1,944.2
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term deferred revenues
|525.6
|529.0
|Income tax accrual
|467.4
|459.6
|Other long-term liabilities
|31.8
|32.3
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,024.8
|1,020.9
|Total liabilities
|2,809.4
|2,965.1
|Shareholders' equity:
|Share capital
|0.8
|0.8
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,125.5
|3,049.5
|Treasury shares at cost
|(14,579.6
|)
|(14,264.4
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|(2.9
|)
|(10.3
|)
|Retained earnings
|14,204.7
|14,013.8
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,748.5
|2,789.4
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,557.9
|$
|5,754.5
|Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits
|$
|2,932.0
|$
|2,783.8
| CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
|(Unaudited, in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|190.9
|$
|183.9
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|5.2
|7.3
|Amortization of intangible assets
|19.2
|13.5
|Stock-based compensation
|41.2
|41.6
|Realized loss on marketable securities
|0.1
|-
|Decrease in trade and other receivables, net
|329.4
|265.4
|Decrease in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities
|(142.1
|)
|(140.6
|)
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(22.8
|)
|(10.1
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|421.1
|361.0
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|Investment in property and equipment
|(7.4
|)
|(6.5
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(7.4
|)
|(6.5
|)
|Cash flow from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
|46.0
|45.6
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(325.0
|)
|(325.0
|)
|Payments related to shares withheld for taxes
|(1.5
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(280.5
|)
|(280.5
|)
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities, net
|15.0
|1.6
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits
|148.2
|75.6
|Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the beginning of the period
|2,783.8
|2,959.7
|Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits at the end of the period
|$
|2,932.0
|$
|3,035.3
