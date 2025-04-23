Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods Market Report 2025, With BKM Express, Paycell, BLIK, Przelewy24, Payu, Paypal, Revolut, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Yandex.Money, Allegro And Vinted
Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Online Payment Methods Market Trends, Consumer Adoption, and Forecasts 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Digital wallets and real-time bank transfers are rapidly gaining traction in Eastern Europe as consumers prioritize convenience, speed, and security.
In Turkey, digital wallets made up over 10% of online transactions in 2023, up from under 5% in 2017, with local services like BKM Express and Paycell driving this growth. Poland's BLIK service is another leader, with over 65% of internet users adopting real-time bank transfers in 2024. This shift is further supported by expanding digital infrastructures across the region.
Card Payments Remain Dominant Despite Rising Alternatives
Despite the rise of digital wallets and bank transfers, card payments still lead in Eastern Europe. In Turkey, credit and debit cards accounted for 65% of online transactions in 2023. The Czech Republic and Romania also show strong adoption of card payments, with debit cards particularly prevalent.
The Czech card payments market is set to grow significantly, reaching over USD 110 billion by 2027, while contactless and mobile card usage continues to rise across the region.
Mobile and Instant Payments Reshape E-Commerce and Consumer Preferences
The mobile payment landscape in Eastern Europe is evolving quickly, driven by the shift to mobile-first solutions. In Hungary, mobile payments grew from over 15% in 2022 to over 20% in 2023. Similarly, Slovakia is experiencing increased adoption of contactless payments and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Questions Covered
- What percentage of Poland's online shoppers used BLIK for payments in 2024? What is the role of contactless payment technologies in the transition towards a cashless economy in Eastern Europe in 2025? How are QR codes contributing to mobile payments in Turkey in 2025? What is the mobile payment adoption rate in Hungary from 2022 to 2023? What is the projected card transaction value for Lithuania in 2028?
Company Coverage:
- BKM Express Paycell BLIK Przelewy24 PayU PayPal Revolut Visa Mastercard Apple Pay Google Pay Allegro Vinted
Country Coverage:
- Turkey Poland Czech Republic Hungary Greece Slovenia Romania Slovakia Serbia Lithuania Bulgaria Croatia Estonia Latvia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Online Payments Market in Central Europe
3.1. Poland
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Share of Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, by Age, in % Online Shoppers, 2024 Share of Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, by City Size, in % of Online Shoppers, 2024 Share of Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, by Gender, in % of Online Shoppers, 2024 Reasons for Choosing Payment Methods for Online Purchases, by Age, in % Online Shoppers, 2024 Reasons for Choosing Payment Methods for Online Purchases, by Gender, in % Online Shoppers, 2024 Share of Online Payment Method Usage, in % of Internet Users, 2024 Share of BLIK Usage Among Young Adults, Aged 15-24 and 25-34, in %, 2024 Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
3.2. Czech Republic
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Share of 18-24-Year-Olds Preferring Mobile Wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay), in %, 2024 Preferred Payment Methods, in % of Respondents, 2024 Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
3.3. Slovakia
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2024 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
3.4. Hungary
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f Mobile Payment Adoption Rate, in %, 2022 & 2023 Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
3.5. Slovenia
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2024 & 2028f Number of Contactless Payment Cards, in millions, 2023 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
4. Online Payments Market in Southern Europe
4.1. Turkey
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Payment Methods and Consumer Trends in E-Commerce Overview, April 2025 Breakdown of Card Schemes by Market Share, in %, 2023 Breakdown of Payment Methods by Type, in %, 2023
4.2. Romania
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2024 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
4.3. Greece
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f Share of Card Transaction Value, by Payment Channel, in %, 2021-2023e Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
4.4. Bulgaria
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2024 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
4.5. Serbia
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
4.6. Croatia
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
5. Online Payments in the Baltics
5.1. Lithuania
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
5.2. Latvia
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
5.3. Estonia
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, April 2025 Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
6. Conclusion
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment