Surrogacy Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | Rapid Growth Expected In Below-35 Segment, Driven By Higher IVF Success Rates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the surrogacy market is driven by advancements in assisted reproductive technology (ART), increasing infertility rates, and evolving social norms. Key segments include gestational surrogacy, leading in preference due to legal recognition, and IVF, dominating with a 63.4% market share. Fertility clinics hold a 63.3% share, offering comprehensive surrogacy support. The U.S. spearheads the North American market, generating USD 5.1 billion in 2024.

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surrogacy Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Surrogacy Market was valued at USD 22.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 129.9 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 24.6%.

This industry encompasses a range of technologies and services that assist individuals and couples in having children through surrogacy. Key players include fertility clinics, hospitals, and medical professionals specializing in assisted reproductive technology (ART). The demand for surrogacy continues to grow, driven by rising awareness, technological advancements in ART, and increased accessibility to fertility treatments. Additionally, changing societal norms and legal frameworks supporting surrogacy contribute to market expansion. With the growing prevalence of infertility and delayed parenthood, the need for reliable reproductive solutions is at an all-time high.

The market is segmented into gestational and traditional surrogacy, with gestational surrogacy leading at USD 21.4 billion in 2024. This segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% due to regulatory approvals and structured frameworks in various countries. The legal recognition of gestational surrogacy over traditional methods makes it a more viable choice for intended parents.

By technology, the market is categorized into intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in-vitro fertilization (IVF), with IVF further divided into classical IVF and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The IVF segment held a 63.4% market share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 24.7% CAGR. The rising infertility rate, coupled with evolving reproductive options, fuels demand for IVF-based surrogacy.

The market is also segmented by age group, with categories including below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38-39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, and over 44 years. The below-35 segment is expanding rapidly, with a projected 25.1% CAGR. This growth is attributed to higher success rates in IVF procedures for younger women, making them the preferred choice for surrogacy programs.

By end use, the market is divided into hospitals, fertility clinics, and others, with fertility clinics dominating at 63.3% market share in 2024. These clinics serve as comprehensive centers for surrogacy, offering medical, legal, and psychological support, along with advanced fertility treatments. Their role in streamlining the surrogacy process further strengthens their position in the market.

Regionally, the U.S. led the North American surrogacy market in 2024, generating USD 5.1 billion in revenue. The increasing infertility rate among individuals and couples drives market demand. Rising acceptance of ART, coupled with strong regulatory support, is expected to fuel continued growth in the surrogacy industry.

