Pet Supplements Market To Reach USD 3.86 Billion By 2032 Pet Supplements Industry To Grow CAGR Of 5.76%

Key companies covered in the pet supplements market report are Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., FoodScience Corporation, The Higgins Group Corp., and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global pet supplements market size was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.61 billion in 2025 to USD 3.86 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. North America dominated the pet supplements market with a market share of 45.74% in 2024.The pet supplements global market is witnessing a transition from pet owners to pet parents, and heightened awareness of pet health is driving a surge in demand for supplements crafted with premium ingredients. As per the study, this shift toward personalized supplements tailored to address specific pet health concerns reflects a positive outlook for the market over the assessment period.Request Free Sample Research PDF:List of Top Pet Supplements Companies:.Mars Incorporated (U.S.).Nestle S.A. (Switzerland).FoodScience Corporation (U.S.).Biostime Pharmaceuticals (Zesty Paws) (China).iVet Professional Formulas (U.S.).Farmina Pet Foods (Italy).Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.).The Higgins Group Corp. (U.S.).Pet Naturals (U.S.).Affinity Petcare S.A (Spain)Pet Supplements Market Segments Analysis:Solidified Position of Dogs Segment is owed to the Rising Number of Dog OwnershipBy pet type, the market is trifurcated into dogs, cats, and others. Dogs command the highest share of the market, buoyed by increasing ownership rates and continued interest in future adoptions.Chewable Supplements Lead Market with Their Higher Preference RateBy form, the market is fragmented into tablets & capsules, chewable, and liquid & powder. The chewable segment gains an edge over other supplement forms owing to its convenience and higher preference.Hip & Joint Segment Dominates with Higher Number of Old PetsBy function, the market is classified into skin & coat, hip & joint, digestive health, and others. The escalating number of pets with old age following the hip & joint problems leads to the segment's top position.Glucosamine Vanguards with its Proficiency in Protecting Chondrocyte CellsBy supplement, the market is categorized into glucosamine, probiotics & prebiotics, multivitamins, and others. Glucosamine captured the largest share of 38.02% in 2023 and made its mark as a dominant supplement with its ability to protect chondrocyte cells and maintain cartilage structure.Offline Channel Gains Prominence with Simplified Price ComparisonsBy distribution channel, the market is split into online and offline channels. The offline distribution channel's easier price comparison and variegated options place the segment at the forefront.Regionally, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Report CoverageThe research report offers a detailed examination of market trends, notable industry developments, and factors favorable for the market's growth. Moreover, it includes emerging opportunities and challenges within the market. In addition to the above factors, the report also covers key strategies by market players, their positioning, and technological advancements shaping the market landscape.Drivers and RestraintsMillennial and Gen Z Pet Owners Drive Personalized Wellness Trends in the MarketThe millennial and Generation Z demographics represent a significant portion of pet owners globally. A strong inclination toward personalized wellness products, awareness of pet health trends, and substantial spending capacity are poised to shape the future landscape of the pet supplements market growth.However, the high regulation in developed countries increases the manufacturing cost of pet supplements, further impeding the market's growth.Regional InsightsNorth America Leads Market with High Pet OwnershipNorth America secured USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and holds the maximum pet supplements market share globally. Most of the U.S. population is estimated to own at least one pet, resulting in higher adoption of pet supplements.Asia Pacific is projected to outpace other regions in terms of growth rate with higher adoption rates from the millennial population.Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Pet Supplements Industry:The global pet supplements market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising pet ownership, humanization of pets, and increasing awareness of pet health. Demand for supplements addressing joint health, digestion, skin and coat, and immunity is growing, particularly among aging pets. Natural and organic products are gaining popularity, reflecting consumer health trends. E-commerce expansion and personalized nutrition are also fueling market innovation. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer untapped potential due to improving disposable incomes and pet care awareness. Additionally, collaborations between veterinarians and supplement brands are enhancing credibility and driving product development in this dynamic industry.Competitive LandscapeIndustry Titans Forge Ahead with Strategic Initiatives to Cement Market PositionIndustry giants solidify their pet supplements market position by prioritizing innovation and expansion strategies such as new product launches and strategic acquisitions. Mars Incorporated's launch of Pedigree multivitamins in March 2023, which exemplifies its commitment to catering to the growing preference for supplements among younger pet owners.Ask For Customization:Key Industry DevelopmentDecember 2023: EverRoot, a pet supplement brand powered by Purina, announced that it has teamed up with athlete and fitness and wellness advocate Laila Ali to introduce its all-new format of dog supplements called EverRoot Dog Supplements Soft Chews. This new product line will be available across distribution channels, and its personalized dog supplement is said to be designed to cater to a variety of overall health benefits.Read Related Insights:Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2032Sake Market Size, Share, Future Analysis, 2032

