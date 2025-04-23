Tragedy In Mastung: Two Levies Personnel Martyred While Protecting Polio Team

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Quetta: Two Levies personnel were martyred in a firing incident by unknown assailants in the Kalli Teri area of Mastung.

According to police, the incident occurred while the personnel were deployed for the security of a polio eradication team.

Police officials stated that the attackers managed to flee the scene, and an investigation is currently underway. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident has once again raised serious questions about the security of polio eradication campaigns.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the attack on the Levies personnel assigned to protect the polio team in Mastung.

He stated that a full investigation is being conducted, covering all possible aspects of the incident.

According to the spokesperson, it is deeply regrettable that two Levies personnel were martyred, and he paid tribute to their sacrifices, expressing pride in their bravery.

He further assured that the provincial government will not allow the polio campaign to be sabotaged under any circumstances and that steps are being taken to improve security for polio teams across the province.