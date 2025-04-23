School Teacher Abducted Near Bannu While En Route To Duty

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Bannu: In a disturbing incident, a government schoolteacher was abducted by unknown individuals in the jurisdiction of Miryan Police Station. The victim, identified as Farmanullah, was serving at Government Primary School Narmi Khel.

According to police, the abduction took place near Tochi Bridge as Farmanullah was traveling from his village, Noorad, to the school as per his routine. Reports suggest that the abductors forced him into a vehicle and took him to an unknown location.

Sources reveal that in addition to teaching, the abducted teacher also worked as an unlicensed medical practitioner and ran a small store in his village, providing basic treatment to locals.

Police state that, so far, there is no information indicating any personal enmity or feud involving the victim. A search operation has been launched, and the investigation is ongoing from multiple angles.