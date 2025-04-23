Six People Injured In Kharkiv Region Over Past Day Due To Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, six people were injured in Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on Facebook .

According to him, on the night of April 23, the roofs of a two-story building on an area of 1,500 square meters and a four-story building on an area of 1,000 square meters were burning in Kharkiv as a result of a Shahed UAV attack.

Last night in Kharkiv, an outbuilding was damaged and a tree was burning as a result of a strike by a Russian Molniia UAV.

On the afternoon of April 22, a warehouse building and cars burned in Kharkiv as a result of a Shahed drone attack. An administrative building and 24 cars were damaged. Two people were injured, said the head of the regional state administration.

In Kupiansk, a private house, a shop roof and trade pavilions were burning as a result of a UAV strike yesterday. A number of private houses were damaged. An 85-year-old, 75-year-old and 68-year-old women and a 69-year-old man were injured.

In the village of Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv district, grass burned on an area of 0.5 hectares due to an attack by Shahed drones.

In the village of Vilkhivka, Kharkiv district, grass burned over an area of 1000 square meters as a result of shelling.

In the village of Solonitsiivka, Kharkiv district, grass burned over an area of 1 hectare as a result of a Shahed UAV strike.

In Dergachi, Kharkiv district, grass and construction debris in a house were burning as a result of a UAV hit. The building of a sports complex and the windows of a house were damaged.

In Rubizhne village of Chuhuiv district, a household building and grass on an area of 1 hectare were burning as a result of shelling.

According to Mr. Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian proxies tried to break through the defensive lines near Vovchansk four times.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults in the areas of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kharkiv on the morning of April 23, a Russian drone attacked an apartment building in the Industrial district .

Photo: Kharkiv Regional State Administration