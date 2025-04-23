AFU Shoot Down 67 Russian Drones, 47 Vanish From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 67 Russian drones, and another 47 enemy UAVs were lost.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

Starting at 21:30 on Tuesday, April 22, Russians attacked Ukraine with 134 attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

Areas of launch: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Chouda and Hvardiyske in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:30 on Wednesday, April 23, 67 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country.

47 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

Seven private houses damaged by enemyin Kyiv region

The consequences of the attack were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of April 23, a Russian drone hit a bus carrying employees of a company on their way to work in Marhanets, Dnipro region. Nine people were killed and 30 injured .

Photo: Air Force